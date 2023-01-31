Read full article on original website
State Senate Approves Three Percent Increase in School Funding
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– Republicans in the state legislature are hoping to send the governor a bill to increase general state spending on Iowa’s public schools by about 106 million dollars. House Speaker Pat Grassley says the House is expected to approve that level of spending early...
Algona Police Officer Injured Following Dog Bite
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona police officer was hurt after being bitten by a dog while responding to a complaint earlier this week. The offcer was called to a home on North Main Street Wednesday evening in response to a report made the day prior of an aggressive dog on the property. Upon making initial contact with the occupant of the home a dog is said to have immediately exited and bit the officer through multiple layers of clothing causing four puncture wounds to the arm.
