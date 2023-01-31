PEBBLE BEACH — Tom Hoge will make his first title defense on tour this week, a juncture that allowed the 33-year-old to discuss the road not taken. Hoge is coming off a career campaign, one that saw him capture his breakthrough win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am en route to finishing 10th on the FedEx Cup standings. Hoge has continued that momentum into the new season, logging five finishes of T-13 or better in the early year, and enters this week at No. 29 in the World Ranking. Nevertheless, as he told the media on Tuesday at Pebble Beach, Hoge doesn’t consider himself among the upper echelon of players on tour. When discussing if that made last year’s win a pinch-me moment, Hoge’s initial response—while one of appreciation and gratitude—was not particularly revealing. “I feel like I've had the potential to be here, but it's taken me so long to get there that I would say I've got a lot better appreciation for it, just like getting into these majors,” Hoge said. “You see how many good players there are.”

