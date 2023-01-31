Read full article on original website
Dot Jones
2d ago
I don’t think any other driver could do what Chastain did, his planets just happened to line up. At least he’ll be the only one to do it.
Reply
17
Robert Sands
2d ago
And NASCAR wonders why they are losing viewers and not selling out the races like was once happening! They don't even sell out at Bristol anymore and those tickets used to be impossible to get! Good luck NASCAR! You are circling the drain!!!
Reply(9)
33
KirK
2d ago
That was literally the only thing interesting that happened during the season. Nascar is doomed!
Reply
31
Related
This ex-NASCAR star now runs a different type of race — and he’s most likely faster than you
The Fox Sports analyst finished 13th overall out of 1,276 runners at a marathon in South Carolina earlier this winter. One of the keys? “I love misery,” he says.
gamblingnews.com
2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Odds, Time, and Prediction
Since 1979, Busch Light Clash has been the curtain-raiser to the new NASCAR campaign. Initially, the event used to take place at Daytona International Speedway before moving to Los Angeles – the 2023 Busch Light Clash is staged at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Such, it’s a great way to...
How to watch NASCAR in 2023: Dates, times and TV networks for all Cup Series races
The NASCAR Cup Series begins its 2023 season on Feb. 5 and stretches nine months until a new champion is crowned on Nov. 5.
Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman to Race Full-Time in 2023 SRX Season in Primetime on ESPN
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced the first four full-time drivers who will compete for the 2023 SRX Championship. Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and current driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, will make his SRX debut, running all six races this summer. He is joined by Hailie Deegan, who is racing a full SRX schedule after running five total races throughout the first two seasons, with a career best 2nd place finish at Knoxville Raceway in 2021. Ryan Newman will return to SRX full-time, looking to build off a strong 2022 season that saw him finish 2nd place in the Championship to Marco Andretti. NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bobby Labonte, who finished 3rd in the SRX championship in both 2021 and 2022, will return to the series for a third season.
Hailie Deegan's Epic Last-Lap Move at Las Vegas in 2019 Showed Her Early NASCAR Potential
When Hailie Deegan won the 2019 Star Nursery 100 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Tack, the then 19-year-old racing prodigy proved that she was more than just a one-win wonder. Deegan kicked off her second season in the K&N Pro Series West series with a bang, winning the second race of her professional career, with her first being the 2018 NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridan Speedway (a win that made her the first female driver to win a race in the West Series).
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Look: New Photo Of Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral
Phil Mickelson has been out of the public eye - well, kind of - ever since he left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. Audiences haven't really seen him compete in quite a while as the LIV Golf competitions were mainly broadcast on YouTube. Those that haven't see Mickelson in a few months were ...
One of NASCAR’s few female team owners, Jodi Geschickter embarks on her 29th season
Jodi Geschickter, who co-owns JTG Daugherty Racing, talks about a momentous date at the 1989 Coke 600, her naivete as a young race team owner and the future of women in motorsports.
NASCAR driver injured and brother killed in Mexico wreck
A Nascar driver was injured and his younger brother was killed in a car crash in Mexico. Max Gutiérrez, 20, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision with a pickup truck but Federico Gutiérrez, 17, passed away. The older brother was airlifted to a hospital in Mexico City after the incident on Sunday, according to Nascar.com. The older brother competed in four Nascar Craftsman Truck Series races last year, driving for AM Racing. He has raced in the ARCA Menards Series multiple times. In 2021, he won the ARCA Menards Series East race at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida. Federico...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Breaking: NASCAR Announces Significant Penalty Decision
On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. That's a move Ross Chastain used during the Martinsville Cup playoff race in 2022. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use the "Chastain move" at any and all ...
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31
Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Penalty Announcement
Earlier Tuesday morning, NASCAR announced a significant rule change heading into the 2023 season. The infamous Ross Chastain move will be made illegal and penalized by issuing a time penalty. "While the move was thrilling and largely lauded for its creativity, it also came with an increased safety ...
Why did Bubba Watson join LIV Golf? His son who 'never watched' golf knew the team names
Bubba Watson made his LIV Golf League debut in Boston last September, however, he’s yet to play in an event due to injury. He served as an on-course reporter and non-playing captain of his Niblicks GC team. This week, the two-time Masters champion is in Saudi Arabia for the...
Remembering 2 Daytona 500s That Went Completely Off the Rails, and 1 That Was a Total Dud
The Daytona 500 is, bar none, the crown jewel of the NASCAR Cup Series season. In fact, no race even remotely compares to the 500 — appropriately nicknamed “The Great American Race” — in terms of grandeur, notoriety, and prestige. But even with all the buzz...
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Race Dates and Schedule
Drivers, start your engines!!! The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season schedule is nearly upon us, and not a moment too soon! This coming weekend, NASCAR will descend on the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash exhibition event. Then, it's full speed ahead to Daytona Beach for the full complement of Speedweeks events. The 65th running of the Daytona 500, which is set to go green on Sunday, February 19th, will mark the first official points-paying race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Golf Digest
Why this tour winner turned down LIV's money for personal freedom
PEBBLE BEACH — Tom Hoge will make his first title defense on tour this week, a juncture that allowed the 33-year-old to discuss the road not taken. Hoge is coming off a career campaign, one that saw him capture his breakthrough win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am en route to finishing 10th on the FedEx Cup standings. Hoge has continued that momentum into the new season, logging five finishes of T-13 or better in the early year, and enters this week at No. 29 in the World Ranking. Nevertheless, as he told the media on Tuesday at Pebble Beach, Hoge doesn’t consider himself among the upper echelon of players on tour. When discussing if that made last year’s win a pinch-me moment, Hoge’s initial response—while one of appreciation and gratitude—was not particularly revealing. “I feel like I've had the potential to be here, but it's taken me so long to get there that I would say I've got a lot better appreciation for it, just like getting into these majors,” Hoge said. “You see how many good players there are.”
NASCAR Rule Changes for 2023: Stage racing update, wall riding, mufflers, rain tires and more
NASCAR has released several updated rules for the new season. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. And ahead of the new season, there’s been several changes to the rule book. View the new rules for the 2023 season below. NASCAR Classic: New series using old rule books...
NASCAR remains in discussions for a big return to Rockingham Speedway
NASCAR reportedly had early discussions with Rockingham Speedway relating to a possible return after Cup Series racing ended in 2004.
Comments / 51