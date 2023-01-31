Read full article on original website
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies
Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
Intriguing Features Seen On Largely Intact Russia Cruise Missile Wreck
Ukrainian Air ForceOne of Russia's most modern missiles, and one that has ravaged Ukraine in recent months, came down relatively intact in Central Ukraine.
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
Downing Street has expressed confidence that Ukraine will use British tanks effectively after Russia claimed the Challenger 2s “will burn” on the battlefield.No 10 said there is a “plethora of evidence” showing Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have used UK-supplied weapons successfully and ministers fully expected them to continue.Since Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry – including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks...
'They didn't stop coming': Ukrainian soldier recalls being attacked by Russia's Wagner Group
The US says Russia is breaking the terms of a key nuclear arms control treaty. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers say they are fighting waves of fighters from the notorious Wagner Group every day. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
A whisper away from the Russian border, Ukrainian troops wait for another assault on Sumy
The enemy on the other side of the woods can be heard when the wind blows towards the deep Ukrainian trenches. Russian voices carry in the freezing cold air as do the growls of the tanks and the buzz of the kamikaze and reconnaissance drones. But that is not all...
Was Russian TV Reporter Raped on Ukraine Front Line? What We Know
Chechnya's Akhmat battalion members allegedly carried out the attack on a Russian state television crew in Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?
A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
New top Russian general obsesses over troop appearance in Ukraine while army suffers heavy losses
Gen. Valery Gerasimov replaces Sergei Surovikin after the latter served just three months in his role as the top military official in Russia's command structure.
Weapons Experts Reveal What Ukraine's 'Death Ray' Could Actually Be
A viral video showing an apparent strike on Russian soldiers has brought intense speculation about what weapon could have been used.
As Ukraine war drags on, Russian lawmakers told to compare it to the bloody (but ultimately victorious) WWII Battle of Stalingrad
A pro-Kremlin party told members to compare the conflict in Ukraine to the Battle of Stalingrad, which cost the lives of 2 million in World War II.
Washington Examiner
Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO
In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance.
The rise of Ukraine's 'iron general,' who transformed its army and became Putin's worst nightmare
Valerii Zaluzhnyi has successfully led the Ukrainian military against the Russian invasion by following a more Western model.
Washington Examiner
France offers 'high-performance' tanks to Ukraine, in contrast with Biden and Germany
French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to send “wheeled tanks” to Ukraine, a milestone arms transfer that could set a precedent for other Western states. “We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks.”
Mariupol Explosions Have Mayor 'Smiling and Waiting for Good News'
This is the same city that, in 2022, Boychenko called "one of the worst genocides of civilians in modern history."
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launches overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, officials say; Belarus begins air force drills with Russia – live
UK defence secretary makes statement to British parliament saying UK will provide tanks; State broadcaster says 40 people have died in missile attack
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Russian Soldiers' Successful Bakhmut Tactics Emerge—ISW
The situation in the frontline city in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, has "radically changed," a Ukrainian soldier said, after Russia sent paramilitary fighters.
Putin’s Ukraine invasion has pushed Sweden and Finland to join Nato – but Turkey is blocking it
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a moment of existential crisis for Europe, with Finland and Sweden seeking the security of Nato membership. However, Turkey’s opposition to that expansion – as its leader faces a tight spring presidential election – threatens that plan.Turkey has long had a troubled relationship with Sweden, worsened by the spat over Nato membership and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s need to look strong to would-be voters. This has taken on a whole new dimension since the burning of a copy of the Quran by a far-right politician at a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
