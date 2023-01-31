ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

stnonline.com

School Bus Driver Shortage Results in Financial Penalties for Ohio Districts

The outcome of lawsuits filed by school districts against the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) because of financial penalties levied against school districts operating with driver shortages could decide the future of student transportation in the state. At least four Ohio school districts have filed lawsuits against ODE over monetary...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
Steel Ohio Media

Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night

According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
COLUMBUS, OH
radnorite.com

RHS Discourages Juniors from Parking on Campus by Saying: “Hey man, that’s not cool.”

After numerous failed attempts at intimidating the juniors from parking on campus, the RHS administration was near defeat– until last Thursday at an emergency school board meeting, when a faculty member commented, “Why don’t we just say, ‘hey man, that’s not cool.’” The wood-paneled room went dead silent. An idea never before considered by the administration. “We had tried everything, from carefully constructing a well-written three paragraph persuasive essay for the daily schedule posts, to highlighting a sentence in that essay,” commented a shocked administrator. Radnor police present at the meeting raved over the groundbreaking idea, “It’s the same foolproof tactic we use for anti-vaping campaigns. I don’t know why we’ve never considered applying this strategy to parking before.” The Tommy’s Towing truck was supposed to scare the juniors off campus after Monday, October 24th, but this myth led to disappointment, “It’s like when my parents told me the tooth fairy isn’t real,” said one junior who had been parking in the faculty lot since November in hope that he’d bait the Tommy’s Towing truck out of hiding.
RICHMOND, IN
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine driver injured in rollover crash

A Bellefontaine driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just after 4:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Michael Riedmiller, 43, was traveling east on Township Road 55 when he crest the hill and conducted an evasive action to avoid a crash. Riedmiller then struck a ditch...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

