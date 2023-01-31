After numerous failed attempts at intimidating the juniors from parking on campus, the RHS administration was near defeat– until last Thursday at an emergency school board meeting, when a faculty member commented, “Why don’t we just say, ‘hey man, that’s not cool.’” The wood-paneled room went dead silent. An idea never before considered by the administration. “We had tried everything, from carefully constructing a well-written three paragraph persuasive essay for the daily schedule posts, to highlighting a sentence in that essay,” commented a shocked administrator. Radnor police present at the meeting raved over the groundbreaking idea, “It’s the same foolproof tactic we use for anti-vaping campaigns. I don’t know why we’ve never considered applying this strategy to parking before.” The Tommy’s Towing truck was supposed to scare the juniors off campus after Monday, October 24th, but this myth led to disappointment, “It’s like when my parents told me the tooth fairy isn’t real,” said one junior who had been parking in the faculty lot since November in hope that he’d bait the Tommy’s Towing truck out of hiding.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO