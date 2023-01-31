Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
stnonline.com
School Bus Driver Shortage Results in Financial Penalties for Ohio Districts
The outcome of lawsuits filed by school districts against the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) because of financial penalties levied against school districts operating with driver shortages could decide the future of student transportation in the state. At least four Ohio school districts have filed lawsuits against ODE over monetary...
Fox 19
Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night
According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
Driver hospitalized after crash involving school bus in Liberty Township
A school bus has been involved in a crash at the intersection of Lesourdsville West Chester Road and Millikin Road in Liberty Township, according to Butler County dispatch.
I-75 NB reopens following crash
At this time, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Coroner identifies man crushed to death by door at Milford manufacturing plant
Union Township police said first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Round Bottom Road for an employee who was trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox 19
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
1 injured after car flips, crashes into Five Point Market building
A 35-year-old woman from Fairfield Township was driving the car when she lost control coming out of the roundabout, according to police.
Landlord handed second jail sentence as three Columbus properties shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County Municipal judge has ordered a Columbus landlord to serve time in jail and for three of his properties to be boarded up due to criminal activity and code violations. Judge Stephanie Mingo found Jose Villavicencio in contempt of court and sentenced him to 90 days in jail for […]
Piqua man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Mercer County Wednesday
Deputies were called at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday to U.S. Rt. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Rd in Granville Township, on a report of a crash, according to a department spokesperson.
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
Huber Heights police asking for help identifying suspects in mail theft investigation
Huber Heights police are asking for help identifying suspects in a mail theft investigation.
Safety issues concern City of Dayton road crews with current and future road hazards
City of Dayton road crews are responsible for 1,700 miles of streets to maintain. As road temperatures fall, bridges and overpasses become a priority for crews to treat as they freeze first.
Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
radnorite.com
RHS Discourages Juniors from Parking on Campus by Saying: “Hey man, that’s not cool.”
After numerous failed attempts at intimidating the juniors from parking on campus, the RHS administration was near defeat– until last Thursday at an emergency school board meeting, when a faculty member commented, “Why don’t we just say, ‘hey man, that’s not cool.’” The wood-paneled room went dead silent. An idea never before considered by the administration. “We had tried everything, from carefully constructing a well-written three paragraph persuasive essay for the daily schedule posts, to highlighting a sentence in that essay,” commented a shocked administrator. Radnor police present at the meeting raved over the groundbreaking idea, “It’s the same foolproof tactic we use for anti-vaping campaigns. I don’t know why we’ve never considered applying this strategy to parking before.” The Tommy’s Towing truck was supposed to scare the juniors off campus after Monday, October 24th, but this myth led to disappointment, “It’s like when my parents told me the tooth fairy isn’t real,” said one junior who had been parking in the faculty lot since November in hope that he’d bait the Tommy’s Towing truck out of hiding.
Columbus infant’s drowning a homicide ‘of omission,’ coroner rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from drowning on Aug. 31, 2022, after her mother left […]
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine driver injured in rollover crash
A Bellefontaine driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just after 4:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Michael Riedmiller, 43, was traveling east on Township Road 55 when he crest the hill and conducted an evasive action to avoid a crash. Riedmiller then struck a ditch...
‘An effective tool for law enforcement’ soon to be implemented in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — An automated license plate reader system will soon be actively used to assist a police department in Miami County starting in February. Tipp City will be implementing the Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader System (ALPR) to assist the police department in identifying vehicles to solve crimes.
Preble County woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather
A woman in Preble County is facing charges following an animal cruelty investigation back in December, according to a Preble County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Court documents reveal new details about Preble Co. woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather
Court documents reveal new details about a Preble County woman facing charges after an animal cruelty investigation back in December.
