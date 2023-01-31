Read full article on original website
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
WMTW
Massachusetts man in serious condition after rollover crash
SACO, Maine — State Police say a Massachusetts man is in serious condition after a serious crash in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Saco River. A spokesperson for State police says a 2004 Ford truck driven by Nathan Kennedy, 21 of Fairfax, MA collided with the median guard rail, flipped over and landed on its side in the breakdown lane.
WMTW
Rollover crash on Maine Turnpike in Saco leaves one dead
SACO, Maine — A man had died following a serious rollover crash in Saco on Friday. According to Maine State Police, Nathan Kennedy of Halifax, Massachusetts died at Maine Medical Center hours after the crash. The collision involving two cars occurred in the southbound lanes of the Saco River...
WMTW
Crews battle fire in negative temperatures in Lisbon
LISBON, Maine — Fire crews from several communities were called to the scene of a large fire at a residential building early Saturday morning. According to the town’s fire chief, flames broke out at the building on Union Street around 4 a.m. Nobody was home at the time,...
newscentermaine.com
York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina takes shot at flying balloon
YORK COUNTY, Maine — As people across the United States have been watching with anticipation as a balloon from China suspected of "surveillance" by the U.S. government flies over the Eastern United States. The York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is using a little humor to soften the...
Why Is This Maine City On The List Of 15 Towns To Stay Away From?
Recently, Ranker put out a list of 15 towns and cities to "stay away from". Unlike many of their lists, this one was not localized to just one part of the country, or to just the United States. This list featured cities and towns from all over the world. And, sadly, one of our Central Maine cities made the list.
Motorcycle driver sentenced for slamming into Auburn runner
LEWISTON, Maine — Tyrone Fulgham was close to death after being hit by a motorcycle while jogging in Auburn in September of 2021. The father of three lost his leg and underwent 8 different surgeries. The driver of that motorcycle, Mason Perez, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing the crash.
Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
thewindhameagle.com
Before the memory fades: Abandoned Windham farmhouse on Route 302 has long, rich history
Travelers along the stretch of Route 302 two miles east of Foster’s Corner (rotary) have likely wondered about the long- abandoned farmhouse sitting close to the roadway in serious decline. Turns out, in the mid-20th century, it was a sprawling, prosperous farm. “I get nostalgic thinking about the place,”...
Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close
Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
Warming shelters in Maine see large crowds during extreme cold snap
PORTLAND, Maine — With record-low temperatures and wind chill factors dropping into extreme negatives over the weekend, staying warm is vital. There were questions about what people who experience homelessness would do in this cold weather. For the unhoused community in Portland, though, the need for these shelters has been a necessity.
OnlyInYourState
The One Pub Restaurant In New Hampshire With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Pub food is a comfortable staple. It’s satisfying and meant to be enjoyed with good friends in a relaxing atmosphere. The “typical” pub selections can be varied, but you’ll always find burgers on the menu. Here’s a pub restaurant in Concord that has some of the best burgers in New Hampshire.
WMTW
Maine hospital to close its maternity unit
RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
Suspicious death under investigation in NH
Authorities in New Hampshire announced on Friday they’re investigating a suspicious death in the northern part of the state.
Cold snap tests even the hardiest of Mainers. But also, what are frost quakes?
PORTLAND, Maine — New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors. It’s that potentially deadly combination that sparked worries as weather forecasters talked about “once-in-a-generation” wind chills in...
NECN
Woman Arrested After Police Chase Through Several NH Towns
A woman was arrested late Tuesday night in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, after allegedly leading police on a chase that went through several towns. The chase began in Farmington about 10:27, state police said. That's when a state trooper attempted to stop the Honda Civic for speeding and a registration violation.
WMUR.com
Urgent request made for donated items to help homeless young people in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The non-profit organization Waypoint has an urgent request for donations to help homeless young people through this dangerously cold stretch. Waypoint is asking for sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hand and foot warmers, jackets, hats and gloves. >> Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible.
WCAX
Police make arrest for fatal shooting of New Hampshire man
BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a dispute among neighbors triggered a fatal shooting in Berlin, New Hampshire. Police have arrested 44-year-old Nomar Ramos-Rivera of Berlin, New Hampshire, and charged him with second degree murder. Authorities say officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired outside 568 Sullivan Street at...
WMUR.com
Man charged with murder in connection to shooting in Berlin
BERLIN, N.H. — A man from Berlin was charged Friday evening in connection with a deadly shooting in that city, investigators said. Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. According to the Attorney General's office,...
