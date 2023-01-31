ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMTW

Massachusetts man in serious condition after rollover crash

SACO, Maine — State Police say a Massachusetts man is in serious condition after a serious crash in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Saco River. A spokesperson for State police says a 2004 Ford truck driven by Nathan Kennedy, 21 of Fairfax, MA collided with the median guard rail, flipped over and landed on its side in the breakdown lane.
SACO, ME
WMTW

Rollover crash on Maine Turnpike in Saco leaves one dead

SACO, Maine — A man had died following a serious rollover crash in Saco on Friday. According to Maine State Police, Nathan Kennedy of Halifax, Massachusetts died at Maine Medical Center hours after the crash. The collision involving two cars occurred in the southbound lanes of the Saco River...
SACO, ME
WMTW

Crews battle fire in negative temperatures in Lisbon

LISBON, Maine — Fire crews from several communities were called to the scene of a large fire at a residential building early Saturday morning. According to the town’s fire chief, flames broke out at the building on Union Street around 4 a.m. Nobody was home at the time,...
LISBON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close

Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine hospital to close its maternity unit

RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
RUMFORD, ME
NECN

Woman Arrested After Police Chase Through Several NH Towns

A woman was arrested late Tuesday night in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, after allegedly leading police on a chase that went through several towns. The chase began in Farmington about 10:27, state police said. That's when a state trooper attempted to stop the Honda Civic for speeding and a registration violation.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WCAX

Police make arrest for fatal shooting of New Hampshire man

BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a dispute among neighbors triggered a fatal shooting in Berlin, New Hampshire. Police have arrested 44-year-old Nomar Ramos-Rivera of Berlin, New Hampshire, and charged him with second degree murder. Authorities say officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired outside 568 Sullivan Street at...
BERLIN, NH
WMUR.com

Man charged with murder in connection to shooting in Berlin

BERLIN, N.H. — A man from Berlin was charged Friday evening in connection with a deadly shooting in that city, investigators said. Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. According to the Attorney General's office,...
BERLIN, NH

