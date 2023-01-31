Read full article on original website
Blue Jays will play college football
Six Junction City Blue Jay football players have signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level. There was a signing ceremony at JCHS. The players and their schools where they will play are listed. Aidan Field-Bethel. Donque Williams-Kansas Wesleyan. TJ Jones-Southwestern. Elijah Clark-Boyd-Washburn. Sheldon Butler-Lawson-Minnesota State. Xavion Felton-Coffeyville.
Black History Trail will be the MAC Breakfast focus
Development of a Black History Trail of Geary County will be the topic at the Military Affairs Council Breakfast for Jim Sands. The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Justin Aaron, who performed on NBC's The Voice will be a special guest. The breakfast is scheduled on...
Victim in Kan. Walmart bathroom fire remains hospitalized
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fire in a Walmart bathroom that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka have determined the cause of the fire. According to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the victim intentionally set the fire. Fire officials did not provide specifics on how he started the fire.
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responders located a man later...
1st Infantry Division launches into 2023 with a new website
FORT RILEY, Kan. - The 1st Infantry Division has announced the launch of the official 1ID website, the new platform created by the division to serve as an additional form of communication for all things 1st Infantry Division. The website goes live today, Feb. 3. Capabilities of the website includes...
Kansas inmate accused of theft of guns in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a theft of guns in Riley County have made an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 24-year-old Kansas inmate Brandon Welty, of Manhattan after he was transported from the Lansing Correction Facility to the Riley County Jail on a Riley County District Court warrant for burglary and three counts of theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Tips to improve heart health
MANHATTAN, Kan – The story of a professional football player suffering a heart condition while on the field has recently drawn national headlines, but a Kansas State University food scientist said it’s important at all times to prioritize heart health. Karen Blakeslee said heart disease is the leading...
Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
Suspect accused of setting Kan. house fire that injured two
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an intentionally set house fire that resulted in two people being seriously injured. Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 214 NE Chandler Street in reference to an unknown individual causing a disturbance outside of the home, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols.
Cloud County Community College will host a professionalism series
Professionalism 101 is the title of a series being hosted by Cloud County Community College. Classes are scheduled Feb.7 and 21 plus March 7 and 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community college at 531 Caroline Ave. in Junction City. According to the Junction City Area Chamber...
Hospice offering offering volunteer training in Herington and Abilene
Hospice of Dickinson County is looking for compassionate individuals who want to make a difference in our community, and join the dedicated team of volunteers. New hospice volunteer training for those interested in becoming a volunteer has been scheduled. Anyone in Dickinson County is welcome to attend. In Herington, the...
RCPD: Woman accused of computer crime against employer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged computer crime in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Rescare Community Living...
January was a bit warmer in Geary County
January is normally the coldest and driest month of the year in Geary County. Pleasantly, January 2023 was warmer and wetter than usual. The average daily high during January was 42.6, 2.8 degrees above normal. The average overnight low was 25.2, 5.8 degrees above normal. This resulted in a monthly mean temperature of 33.9, 4.3 degrees above average.
📷: MFD: Fire causes $15K damage to car wash
MANHATTAN - On Wednesday, February 1st, around 10:30 am. Manhattan Fire Department was called out to a fire at the Rapid Wash car wash located at 8207 South Port Drive. When they arrived on scene fire crews located a propane-fueled fire on the exterior of the building. Firefighting foam was...
Geary County Booking Photos Feb. 3
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Amber Colon, Bond violation, Arrested 2/2. Michael Cordray, Failure to appear, Arrested...
Community development block grant road show is scheduled in Junction City
Junction City Main Street has announced that Kansas Department of Commerce is holding community development block grant Roadshow events across the state, and the Flint Hills Regional Council is hosting this region's event in Junction City on Thursday. If you are interested in learning about Community Development Block Grants available...
Chamber announces Business After Hours plans
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce February Business After Hours will be held Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Tomorrow's, 713 South Washington. This is a free monthly networking event.
