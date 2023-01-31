Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Russian-installed Crimea authorities nationalise properties of Ukrainian politicians and businessmen
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said on Friday that they had nationalised around 500 properties in the peninsula including some belonging to senior Ukrainian politicians and business figures. In a statement on Telegram, Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of the Crimean parliament, said that the decree targeted “accomplices of...
104.1 WIKY
Germany has evidence of war crimes in Ukraine ‘in three-digit range’ – prosecutor
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has collected evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, the country’s prosecutor general said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, adding that he saw a need for a judicial process at international level. “Currently, for example, we are focusing on the mass killings in...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine probing senior military officials for suspected corruption
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian authorities are investigating senior military officials in two separate cases of suspected corruption, officials said on Thursday, part of a crackdown on wrongdoing before talks with European Union leaders. The EU has made addressing corruption a requirement for Ukraine joining the 27-member bloc, a process that takes...
104.1 WIKY
China says balloon over U.S. is civilian vessel blown off course
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an “airship” that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United...
104.1 WIKY
India, U.S. discuss Narendra Modi White House visit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Svitolina wants continued Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players
(Reuters) – Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina said on Friday that the ban on Russian and Belarusian players competing at Wimbledon must continue after they were excluded from last year’s championships. Wimbledon barred players from the two countries due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a decision which was swiftly...
104.1 WIKY
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran’s ‘revolutionary process’ is irreversible
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi said the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman last year has sparked an irreversible “revolutionary process” that would eventually lead to the collapse of the Islamic Republic. Iran’s clerical rulers have faced widespread unrest...
104.1 WIKY
French, German ministers to tell U.S. don’t poach EU investments -sources
PARIS (Reuters) – France and Germany’s economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said. France’s Bruno Le Maire and Germany’s Robert...
104.1 WIKY
Norway police to continue interrogation of former Wagner commander
OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian police said on Friday they intend to continue to interrogate former Wagner mercenary group commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled from Russia to Norway last month after fighting in the war in Ukraine. Medvedev, who earlier this week told Reuters he was speaking out to help ensure the...
104.1 WIKY
Russia’s Sberbank to launch DeFi platform in coming months – Interfax
(Reuters) – Russia’s largest lender Sberbank plans to launch a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform within the next few months, the Interfax news agency reported. Sberbank says it wants to make the Russian decentralised finance system the best in the world, and is currently beta testing its own platform.
104.1 WIKY
Southwest to testify at U.S. Senate hearing after meltdown
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson will testify on Feb. 9 before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee after a holiday meltdown forced the budget carrier to cancel thousands of flights. The hearing titled “Strengthening Airline Operations and Consumer Protections” will also include Southwest Airlines Pilots...
104.1 WIKY
Major accident causes power outages in Ukraine’s Odesa- PM
KYIV (Reuters) – A serious accident at a high-voltage substation in Ukraine’s Odesa region has caused emergency power outages in the regional capital, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Saturday. “The situation is difficult, the scale of the accident is significant, it is impossible to quickly...
104.1 WIKY
Germany drops to no. 2 WHO donor despite new pledge for $140 million
GENEVA (Reuters) – Germany will give 130 million euros ($141.87 million) to the World Health Organization this year, its health minister said on Thursday following a meeting with the U.N. health agency’s head. However, the announcement was not enough to return it to the top donor spot after...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula threatens central bank autonomy after hawkish words
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday issued his latest threat to the autonomy of the country’s central bank a day after it floated the possibility of keeping interest rates at a six-year high for a longer-than-expected period. Lula, who had previously described central bank...
104.1 WIKY
Germany asks Sweden for launchers to boost IRIS-T air defences for Ukraine: Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is talking to the Swedish government about buying mobile launchers that would boost the capabilities of IRIS-T air defence systems that Berlin is planning to send to Ukraine, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing sources. Germany has shipped one IRIS-T system to Ukraine and plans...
104.1 WIKY
Draghi doesn’t want EU envoy job, source says, after Italy backed him
ROME (Reuters) – Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi is not interested in a new job as a European Union envoy, a source close to him said on Thursday, despite the Italian government saying earlier it would support him. German newspaper Handelsblatt reported this week that Draghi...
104.1 WIKY
Liberian warlord’s trial concludes in Switzerland
GENEVA (Reuters) -The appeal hearings of a former Liberian rebel commander convicted of war crimes concluded on Friday in a trial that was broadened in its final stages to include crimes against humanity for the first time in Switzerland. Alieu Kosiah, who fought in the 1990s against then-President Charles Taylor’s...
104.1 WIKY
UAE, France, India to cooperate on energy, climate -state news agency
(Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE), France and India established a tripartite cooperation initiative in several areas including energy and climate change and drew a road map to implement it, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Enas Alashray and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by...
104.1 WIKY
South Sudan violence kills 27 the day before pope’s visit
JUBA (Reuters) -Twenty-seven people were killed in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria state in tit-for-tat violence between cattle herders and a members of a militia on the eve of a Friday visit to the country by Pope Francis, a county commissioner told Reuters. The pope is set to arrive in...
104.1 WIKY
New Zealand floods add to inflation challenge for new prime minister ahead of vote
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The worst flooding in New Zealand’s biggest city Auckland is heaping more inflationary pressure and is posing a fresh cost-of-living headache for prime minister Chris Hipkins, who is trying to win back support for his party ahead of elections this year. Hipkins, who replaced Jacinda...
Comments / 0