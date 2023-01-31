ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Yardbarker

Bucks, Nets Eyeing Trade For Wizards’ Will Barton

This NBA offseason the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Denver Nuggets that many people thought would help balance out their roster. They traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In search of help at the point guard position and ball-handlers, this...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Would Reportedly Want Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Or Tyler Herro In Potential Kyrie Irving Trade With Heat

Kyrie Irving's trade request has shaken up the NBA trade market and things are starting to get wild with 5 days to go until the deadline. As teams across the league assess their situation and contemplate what the fallout in Brooklyn might mean for their own title odds, the Nets are going to do whatever they can to increase their leverage and bring back the best package possible.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

This proposed Cowboys-Cardinals trade sends DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy

Don’t Expect the Boston Bruins To Grab Major Headlines At The Trade Deadline. Host: We have talked about Maple Leafs and what they are going to do at the deadline but what about the Boston Bruins? Do they go big game hunting? You think they are looking for a real impact piece because this team has been flawless all year long. So what do you think they are trying to do?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dillon Brooks punches Donovan Mitchell in groin before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Insiders reveal why Nuggets' Bones Hyland is 'very open' to trade

Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland's short run with the Denver Nuggets may be approaching an abrupt end. Amid reported "friction" between Hyland and the Nuggets, the 22-year-old could be ready for a change of scenery. On this week's episode of "This League: Uncut" with Chris Haynes and Marc Stein, Haynes said Hyland is "very open" to being traded, especially if it means a more prominent role.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumor ramps up after report

Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were popping up this week. The Chicago Bears will be in the market for just about every position this offseason. They’ll have plenty of cash and picks to make big moves in free agency in the draft. Following a report, and a significant miscommunication, the Bears were urged to sell the farm for another number two wide receiver. Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were all over social media.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Reacts With One Emoji To Potential Reunion With LeBron James In Los Angeles

Kyrie Irving's simple response to Tristan Thompson fueled speculations that the former is keen to reunite with LeBron James. The point guard sent shockwaves after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams interested in his services. The news of him wanting out was reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania saying that he intended to be moved before the trade deadline or he would leave in free agency in July.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy