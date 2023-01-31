ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Verge

NLRB judge rules that Amazon broke labor laws in Staten Island (again)

A judge for the National Labor Relations Board has determined that Amazon broke labor laws in the run-up to union elections at its JFK8 and LDJ5 facilities in Staten Island, New York. According to the judge, the company threatened workers by saying they wouldn’t get raises or additional benefits during a potential collective bargaining period and discriminated against union organizers while enforcing its solicitation policies.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Benzinga

Apple Executives Reportedly Imposed Rules On Employees Deemed Illegal By Federal Agency

Apple Inc AAPL executives made comments and imposed policies on staff that were illegal, according to prosecutors from U.S. National Labor Relations Board. What Happened: The NLRB’s general counsel concluded that rules imposed by the Tim Cook-led company "tend to interfere with, restrain or coerce employees” from exercising their right to collective action, according to the agency’s spokesperson Kayla Blado, reported Bloomberg.
New York Post

Financier who fatally plunged from NYC rooftop bar was dad of 3 who recently filed for divorce

The financier who plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar was identified Thursday as a Connecticut dad of three who filed for divorce from his wife one day before he died, according to police sources and court records. Dale L. Cheney 46, plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue, in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead, cops said. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale

Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
MONTAUK, NY
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Ex-George Santos campaign aide predicts lying lawmaker will be ‘perp-walked’

A former campaign worker for embattled Rep. George Santos, who is facing bipartisan calls to resign after admitting he fabricated large parts of his resume, said he sees the Long Island Republican being “perp-walked” in the future. ​​“Lying on your resume is one thing,” the ​former aide told Talking Points Memo on Wednesday. “But I think George is going to be perp-walked out of a building because of this financial mess.”   T​he veteran Republican political operative quit Team Santos after an examination of the campaign’s books raised suspicion that “things were not on the up and up.” “I thought that the lack of a...
CBS News

MTA says it "F-ed" up after typo spotted in NYC's pricey new station

The largest passenger rail terminal in the U.S. in decades has just opened in New York's Grand Central Station, but it has one small problem that not even the MTA attempted to brush off. When asked about the mistake – a typo of a famed artist's name etched into the walls – the MTA told CBS News in an email, "we clearly f-ed this one up." The typo can be seen etched into the stone lining the new Long Island Rail Road terminal of Grand Central Madison, which opened service for the first time last week. A video taken by Bloomberg...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Judge Sentences Second New York Lawyer in Molotov Cocktail Case

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday sentenced disbarred lawyer Colinford Mattis to one year and one day in prison for his role in setting fire to an empty New York City police car with a Molotov cocktail during May 2020 protests over George Floyd's death, the Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Gambino mobster Frank Camuso busted in sprawling NYC construction kickback scheme

A reputed Gambino captain was among two dozen people busted in a sprawling, multimillion-dollar construction kickback scheme that affected several significant high-rise construction projects in Manhattan, authorities said Wednesday.  Frank Camuso, 59, was busted alongside ringleader Robert Baselice, who as the vice president of a construction management firm illegally steered property developers to subcontractors he was conspiring with, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.  As part of the plot, Baselice gave inside info about competitors’ bids to his co-conspirators and directed subcontractors to raise their offers to an amount that would allow him to pocket a kickback.  A portion of the payoff made...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Meet the ‘agitators’: NYC migrant standoff backed by these lefties and others

The activists who city officials blamed for helping fuel the migrant standoff outside Manhattan’s Watson Hotel included a “community organizer” from California and a New York writer who sparked controversy with an open letter that got her fired by Yelp. At least one person in the group also apparently distributed an anti-cop leaflet produced by an anarchist organization that bills itself as a “rebel alliance” dedicated to “action against all the forces that threaten your freedom.” On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams blasted the activists as “agitators that just really, I think, are doing a disservice to migrants and doing a disservice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

