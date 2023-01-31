ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

U of I President asks lawmakers for help following the killing of four students, fields questions on school's DEI budget

By Boise State Public Radio News
boisestatepublicradio.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
IDAHO STATE
thepointpress.org

Devastation Hits the University of Idaho

Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating

LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
BOISE, ID
New York Post

Frat member found dead at accused Idaho killer’s former university

A freshman fraternity member at Washington State University — where accused mass killer Bryan Kohberger was a PhD student — has been found dead in a dorm room amid claims he suffered “inhumane and cruel” hazing. Police responded on Jan. 22 to Perham Hall on the Pullman campus, where they discovered Luke Morgan Tyler dead, the Spokesman-Review reported. WSU Assistant Police Chief Dawn Daniels told campus newspaper the Daily Evergreen that investigators were awaiting the Whitman County coroner’s autopsy to determine the cause of death but that there were no indications of foul play. Tyler was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity, his...
PULLMAN, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
CALDWELL, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail

LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Idaho substitute teacher arrested for encouraging students to fight in class and videotaping altercations

A substitute teacher was arrested after police say he perpetuated and recorded fights involving students in his classroom. Ettson Arreola was teaching at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell on Thursday when two fights broke out between students in Arreola’s classroom. Both fights — one involving two male students and one involving two female students — were encouraged by Arreola, police said. Additionally, Arreola recorded the fights on video, which was...
CALDWELL, ID
KLEWTV

The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains

A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening

POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
POTLATCH, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy