U of I President asks lawmakers for help following the killing of four students, fields questions on school's DEI budget

Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023
At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
Former Boise City Councilmember's campaign spending under review
Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez's spending of campaign funds is under review by the Ada County Clerk's office after a complaint was filed on January 25.
thepointpress.org
Devastation Hits the University of Idaho
Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
KXLY
Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating
LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
beckersasc.com
State medical board charges physician with spreading COVID-19 misinformation
The Washington State Medical Board is investigating Ryan Cole, MD, a pathologist who practices in Boise, Idaho, and holds a license in the state of Washington, due to anti-COVID-19 vaccine and pro-ivermectin statements he posted on social media, according to a Feb. 1 report from Medscape. Dr. Cole was reported...
Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
Frat member found dead at accused Idaho killer’s former university
A freshman fraternity member at Washington State University — where accused mass killer Bryan Kohberger was a PhD student — has been found dead in a dorm room amid claims he suffered “inhumane and cruel” hazing. Police responded on Jan. 22 to Perham Hall on the Pullman campus, where they discovered Luke Morgan Tyler dead, the Spokesman-Review reported. WSU Assistant Police Chief Dawn Daniels told campus newspaper the Daily Evergreen that investigators were awaiting the Whitman County coroner’s autopsy to determine the cause of death but that there were no indications of foul play. Tyler was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity, his...
Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America
There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
Young Driver Crashes into Meridian Restaurant on Eagle Road
It seems like about once a year a driver loses control of their vehicle and crashes into a business or restaurant. It happened again. Yesterday afternoon a young female driver crashed right into the side of Dave's Hot Chicken in Meridian. According to CBS 2 Idaho News, "On Thursday, February...
Tri-City Herald
He told a gas-station customer, ‘I don’t serve Black people.’ What his Idaho employer did
A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by an employee of an Idaho-based gas-station operator who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”. The Multnomah County jury’s award to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of...
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River
When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
Kamiah Man Arrested for Attempted Strangulation Following Physical Altercation
KAMIAH - A 56-year-old Kamiah man was arrested for attempted strangulation, a felony, following a physical altercation Tuesday night, according to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the ICSO were dispatched to the Pine Ridge subdivision near Kamiah on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 for reports...
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
Police detain teenagers at Boise Towne Square Mall
BOISE, Idaho — Officers with the Boise Police Department on Tuesday evening responded to a report of someone with a gun in the Boise Towne Square Mall; no shots were fired and the officers didn't find any firearms. According to BPD, at 5:15 p.m., officers detained a group of...
Police: Idaho substitute teacher arrested for encouraging students to fight in class and videotaping altercations
A substitute teacher was arrested after police say he perpetuated and recorded fights involving students in his classroom. Ettson Arreola was teaching at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell on Thursday when two fights broke out between students in Arreola’s classroom. Both fights — one involving two male students and one involving two female students — were encouraged by Arreola, police said. Additionally, Arreola recorded the fights on video, which was...
KLEWTV
The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains
A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening
POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
