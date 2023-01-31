Jodi Latina, WTNH's chief political correspondent, to leave for Central Connecticut State University position

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Related
darientimes.com
Old Saybrook police chief didn't follow through on promise to seek decertification of troubled officer
Old Saybrook’s police chief never followed through on his pledge to seek decertification of an officer who resigned amid troubling allegations six months ago, reducing the barriers the officer would face if he applies for jobs in other states. “This is just another example of how we can’t continue...
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
NBC Connecticut
SILVER ALERTS: Married Couple Reported Missing From Hartford
Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a married couple who is missing from Hartford. State police said 77-year-old John Wolak and his wife, 73-year-old Barbara Wolak, have been missing since Saturday. John is described as being 5-foot 11-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has grey hair and blue...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Another pedestrian killed in New Haven: What the city is doing to try and fix the problem
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — So far this year, at least six people have died from pedestrian fatalities in Connecticut. Two of those tragedies occurred in New Haven, with one of them happening at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Sherman Parkway. "Something has to be done here. Because clearly, people are...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2 Car Crash Barnum & Bishop
2023-02-12@9:28pm–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were injured in a crash at Barnum and Bishop Avenue. The gray van almost hit the gas station, missing it by inches. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall
FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
New Britain Herald
New Britain man killed in hit-and-run
Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
One person dies in Meriden car crash
One person died in a fatal car crash on Friday evening in the area of 264 Bradley Ave.
Arrest made in Hartford homicide
Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
darientimes.com
Hartford police sergeant punching woman in custody was 'not excessive,' internal probe finds
HARTFORD — An internal affairs investigation into a city police sergeant who punched a woman while she was in custody has found his actions were "not excessive," according to a report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Nearly two years after Hartford Police Sgt. James Guzie was charged with...
Man in critical condition from Howard Avenue shooting in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that took place on Howard Avenue and left one man in critical condition Friday morning. Officers responded to the incident around 2 a.m. near the 600 block of Howard Avenue. Police received a ShotSpotter activation stating that several rounds had been fired and […]
darientimes.com
In the Suburbs: Remembering the good times at Penny's
"To our valued customers, employees and friends, It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is permanently closed.We want to thank all of our loyal customers, and dedicated staff for all their support throughout the years. Our Norwalk location will remain open to serve you."
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
Man shot on May Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
Comments / 0