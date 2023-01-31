ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

KPCW

Heber officials debate building-height limits

New housing and more business, or a small-town feel? As Heber’s population booms, the debate is part of the city’s growing pains and was the focus of a conversation about the city’s future strategy Wednesday. The Heber City Council and planning commission held a joint meeting and...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

No timetable for Park City state liquor warehouse store reopening

Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services spokeswoman Michelle Schmitt said the store, located on Sidewinder Dr. in Prospector, will be closed for the foreseeable future. The roof of the store partially collapsed Wednesday night, likely due to heavy snow. Schmitt said the building is state-owned, and repair work will begin soon and is covered by insurance.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Summit County Council revisits Dakota Pacific proposal for first time in a year

Dakota Pacific submitted its downsized proposal last November, cutting back after the original plan garnered well-organized opposition. When the council considered the original redevelopment plan in Dec. 2021, a crowd of nearly 1,000 community members turned out in protest. Wednesday's meeting drew about 25 in-person attendees, still more than usually sit in on work sessions.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Council takes up DUI program, bus funding

Public transit and a sobriety program for DUI offenders are up for potential action in Wednesday’s Wasatch County Council meeting. On Wednesday, the Wasatch County Council is scheduled to consider a state program described as “24/7 Sobriety.”. It allows people convicted of driving under the influence to keep...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

New Mountainlands Community Housing Trust director hired

David Levine has a background in banking and since the early 2000s has been involved with nonprofit affordable housing providers just outside Washington, D.C. “Currently, I lead a 49-year-old affordable rental housing and service provider in Northern Virginia,” Levine said. “We develop affordable rental housing, mainly for working families who are struggling to access housing. And we manage about 120 units and provide our residents with case management support services and other types of housing related services.”
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Fire District seeing uptick in carbon monoxide emergencies this winter

A mountain town community like Park City lives for an epic winter and consecutive storms like the ones this season. But so much snow can cause problems. Big ones. Mike Owens is fire marshal for Park City Fire District. He said one of the biggest risks is noxious gases getting inside homes from various outside vents which are usually above the snow. These vents are attached to appliances such as dryers, water heaters and furnaces.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

New Summit County manager meets council of governments Tuesday

The council of governments officially formed in 2006 through an interlocal agreement. It includes the Summit County Council and mayors of each municipality. It also includes board chairs of each school district and the executive director of the Park City Chamber of Commerce. The group meets quarterly with the goal...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Potholes cause headaches for drivers around Summit County

Hitting potholes can cause significant damage to vehicles and if cars are traveling fast enough can cause accidents by startling drivers or blowing out tires. Potholes are nothing new in the Kimball Junction area. Whether in roundabout entrances or between Smith’s and the post office, they’re abundant, ranging in size from a backpack to half a car length.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Pickleball court proposal rallies community support

Park City pickleball players are mobilizing in support of a new facility to play the game. Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts are part of the Park City Recreation department’s master plan. The plan includes 16 outdoor courts and eight indoor for the game, which has exploded in popularity in...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

New Brian Head development drawing Parkites’ interest

Over the next few decades, Brian Head — which is just east of Cedar City — will open up more than 850 acres of new skiing terrain and up to seven new high-speed lifts. When complete, it will be the seventh largest resort in Utah, putting it ahead of Big Cottonwood Canyon destinations Solitude and Brighton. Though hours south of the Wasatch Mountains, Brian Head has some serious elevation; at 9600’ its base is the highest of any resort in Utah.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
KPCW

Park City state liquor warehouse roof collapses amid heavy snow

Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday the Park City Fire District and Park City Police responded to a water leak at the state liquor warehouse store on Sidewinder Dr. in Prospector. On arrival, firefighters discovered that the roof collapse. A Park City Fire District spokesperson said the heavy snow load on the...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Tuesday meeting could decide Wasatch County Sheriff's future

After a month of uncertainty, Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby could get a decision about his eligibility to direct Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.). A spokesperson for the Utah Department of Safety, which oversees P.O.S.T., said the council could make a decision on whether or not to allow Rigby to take over the seat today.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Journalism students explore their creative sides in Park City

Park City High School offers two avenues for its students to study journalism; online and on-camera. The online version is the school’s student-run newspaper called Park City Prospector. It produces articles including sports reports, feature articles such as students' favorite classes, opinion articles, and the monthly advice column Dear Isaiah.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Multiple wrecks close icy U.S. 40 Sunday

Winter conditions made for a chaotic early Sunday afternoon on Highway 40 near the Mayflower exit. A total of 10 cars crashed near the Mayflower exit on U.S. Highway 40 on Sunday a little after noon. It all happened within a span of 15 minutes, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City High School students produce broadcast news show for campus

On-Desk Talent: Drew Murry and Christian Bedke; Camera Operator: Martina Cavieres; Floor Director/Camera Operator: Oona Tuttle. The Miner Morning Show is a 10- to 15-minute twice-weekly student-produced news and information show. It airs at 9:09 a.m. on the PCHS Live YouTube channel. The show is the product of the high...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber man arrested after standoff with officers, SWAT team

Over the weekend, police officers and a SWAT team arrested a man in Heber City after he barricaded himself in a home for a night. Heber City Police reported they got a call from potential domestic violence victims Saturday night around 11 p.m. The callers said they had left a home after an altercation with an intoxicated man escalated and he threatened them with a gun.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

