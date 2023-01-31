Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
wrestlinginc.com
Bam Bam Bigelow And Others Will Reportedly Be Dark Side Of The Ring Subjects
The fourth season of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" is in production. The documentary series, which focuses on controversial topics throughout the history of pro wrestling, will see the late Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, and the late Mike Awesome be profiled in the new season, according to PWInsider. It's said that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan have all been interviewed for upcoming episodes.
MLW Announces Partnership With BetOnline
MLW – one of the fastest growing wrestling organizations in the world – today announced worldwide online gaming leader BetOnline.ag as the title sponsor and official sportsbook partner of the league. This announcement comes on the heels of MLW’s landmark U.S. TV distribution deal with leading cable network...
Former WWE star Lanny Poffo passes away at 68 years old
Poffo's passing was revealed by Jim Duggan on Thursday.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Signs with Impact Wrestling
Dirty Dango has reportedly signed with Impact Wrestling. A new report from PWInsider notes that the former Fandango of WWE recently signed a new contract with Impact. Dango made his Impact debut at Bound For Glory 2022 by accepting an Open Challenge issued by then-Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers, but coming up short. Dango then worked the post-Bound For Glory TV tapings with a Before The Impact win over Johnny Swinger. Dango returned to Impact at the January 14 TV tapings, but was defeated by Steve Maclin in a match that aired on January 19. He also worked the recent TV tapings in Kissimmee.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a huge eight-man tag team match for tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. As announced via Twitter, (Cody) Deaner, (Alan) Angels and Kon will team up with their new stablemate, (Sami) Callihan, to take on the team of Impact World Champion Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Yuya Uemura.
Wrestle Zone
Sami Callihan Shares A Pro Wrestling Vision With Jon Moxley, Wants To Make New Stars With Wrestling Revolver
The Wrestling Revolver will present “A Night At The Moxbury” on Thursday, February 2 on FITE. The event will feature appearances from Jon Moxley, as well as matches with Speedball Mike Bailey, Alex Shelley, Rich Swann and Marina Shafir. One name, however, that isn’t on the poster is Sami Callihan, IMPACT Wrestling star and Wrestling Revolver promoter.
DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show: MSG's first Italian pro wrestling superstar
Karl Stern's deep dive through pro wrestling history at MSG continues.
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch Explains Why He Supports NWA Returning to YouTube
– During a recent interview with Wrestling Epicenter, Trevor Murdoch discussed NWA Powerrr returning to YouTube after a recent weekly run on FITE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Trevor Murdoch on NWA returning to YouTube: “[I] one-hundred percent support it. Anytime you get more eyes on the product,...
Yardbarker
Daily Update: John Cena, Brandi Rhodes, Speedball vs. Vikingo set
What records has the Royal Rumble 2023 already set and what records have a good chance to be set. The debate about the men's winner and prior year comparisons. Full rundown of Raw 30 and the giant ratings and how each segment did. Complaints by the Bellas about the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Court Bauer Describes What Fans Can Expect From MLW On REELZ
MLW arrives at its new home on REELZ on February 7 and CEO Court Bauer is ready to ring in a new era with the network. MLW first announced its new partnership with the bigger platform earlier this month and in a new interview with Ian Douglass of The Ringer, Bauer gave fans some insight as to what they can expect from a promotion that will now be shared with a broader audience.
ComicBook
Tony Khan Confirms AEW's Interest in Kota Ibushi
Kota Ibushi, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, is officially a free agent following his tumultuous departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Given his connections to the promotion (most through Kenny Omega), there's plenty of speculation already out there that Ibushi will eventually wind up signing with All Elite Wrestling. Ibushi has already addressed that speculation, telling Dark Puroresu Flowsion, "[A] lot of my best friends are in AEW. My younger peers in Japan are also growing up [there?]. Nonetheless, I don't think of going to AEW immediately. I want to have a 'school' in Japan. Once that's been worked out, I think I'll talk with AEW."
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Manager Lanny ‘The Genius’ Poffo Dead Aged 68
Lanny Poffo, known to wrestling fans as The Genius, has reportedly passed away at the age of 68. The sad news was broken by WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, who shared the news of Poffo’s passing on Facebook and Twitter. Entering the wrestling business in...
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Reportedly Suffered Injury In Match With AEW Stars
Japanese wrestling legend Keiji Muto, better known in the U.S. as The Great Muta, is nearing the end of his retirement tour. The four-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion announced last year that he would be hanging up his boots, with his final bout set to take place later this month at the Tokyo Dome against Tetsuya Naito. However, before the 60-year-old steps into the squared circle one last time, he will need to recover from a painful injury.
The Ringer
Breaking Down Cody’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Win, the Sami vs. Roman Crash Course, and Dip Uses the F-word
In the first post–Royal Rumble episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:. Why Dip is already tired of Cody Rhodes (5:44) Sami Zayn’s continued superstardom and what his run up to WrestleMania could look like (17:05) Thoughts on the...
The Ringer
The Rock NOT Wrestling at ‘WrestleMania’? Plus, the Cody Rhodes Backlash Is Heating Up!
Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:. The Rock’s potential appearance at ‘WrestleMania’ in a non-wrestling role (6:03) Kofi Kingston’s thoughts on “KofiMania” (11:24) Seth Rollins wanting FTR back in WWE (16:08) Response to the ‘Cheap...
MLW asks court to deny WWE protective order request in antitrust lawsuit
MLW's attorneys cited WWE's previous block of Ring of Honor running MSG in 2018.
Yardbarker
Kenny King signs new one-year deal with Impact Wrestling
Kenny King is staying in Impact Wrestling. During an interview with Adrian Hernandez released Wednesday, King announced that he has signed another one-year deal with the promotion. He's been with Impact since early 2022 when he returned as part of the Honor No More angle. King said:. The news is...
Comments / 0