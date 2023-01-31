Kota Ibushi, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, is officially a free agent following his tumultuous departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Given his connections to the promotion (most through Kenny Omega), there's plenty of speculation already out there that Ibushi will eventually wind up signing with All Elite Wrestling. Ibushi has already addressed that speculation, telling Dark Puroresu Flowsion, "[A] lot of my best friends are in AEW. My younger peers in Japan are also growing up [there?]. Nonetheless, I don't think of going to AEW immediately. I want to have a 'school' in Japan. Once that's been worked out, I think I'll talk with AEW."

1 DAY AGO