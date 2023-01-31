NEW ORLEANS — This afternoon, we have gone from brisk to breezy conditions under beautiful blue skies. Before you head out and about, you may want to bring the jacket and hat with you. Local Highs will reach chilly to cool temperatures from 55-61° degrees. If you're planning for this evening's parades, layer up! Low 50s are expected, breezy winds continue -- gusts may reach 25 mph at times. Tonight across the Northshore very cold overnight low temperatures will drop to 30-35°. Cold temperatures for the South Shore from 36-42°.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO