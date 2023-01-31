ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Sunny, Cool & Breezy Today, Warmer Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS — This afternoon, we have gone from brisk to breezy conditions under beautiful blue skies. Before you head out and about, you may want to bring the jacket and hat with you. Local Highs will reach chilly to cool temperatures from 55-61° degrees. If you're planning for this evening's parades, layer up! Low 50s are expected, breezy winds continue -- gusts may reach 25 mph at times. Tonight across the Northshore very cold overnight low temperatures will drop to 30-35°. Cold temperatures for the South Shore from 36-42°.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Early spring or late winter? A new Audubon Zoo resident weighs in

NEW ORLEANS — It's that time of year when the country turns their attention to rodents and other fuzzy creatures to find out if it will be a late winter or early spring. While most look to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania, there are other local animal forecasters communities have come to love.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Carnival 2023: Krewe Boheme rolls through the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — Before rolling through the Marigny and French Quarter, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into getting many of the floats for Krewe Boheme ready for Friday's parade. "We spend a good eight to 10 weeks planning, designing, and building every year," said Caroline Mendez,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Early voting begins in New Orleans Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Early voting begins in New Orleans on Saturday. Voters will choose a candidate to fill the 93rd Representative District, which covers Uptown, Downtown, and the Garden District. Early voting begins Saturday and will run through next Saturday, Feb. 11. Early voting is not available on Sundays.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BET

Big Freedia Hotel in New Orleans Coming Soon

The Queen of Bounce is opening a hotel in the Big Easy and plans to roll out memberships with NFTs. Hotel Freedia will be located at 2114 Decatur Street, a two-story, 4,800-square-foot building in the historic Marigny neighborhood in New Orleans. According to Eater, the venue will also feature a 60-seat restaurant and music venue, but only five guest rooms.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Jazz Fest releases daily music lineup

NEW ORLEANS — One of New Orleans' favorite music festivals has released its daily music lineup. Jazz Fest announced that it will return from April 28 to May 7 at the Fairgrounds. The lineup includes headliners Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Mumford and Sons, the Lumineers, and New Orleans native Jon...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot multiple times in Seabrook, police report

New Orleans police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Saturday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot around 12:02 p.m. at the 7500 block of Ebbtide Drive. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent

Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent. Louisiana – According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, the remains of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana, was discovered in a sugar cane field in Convent, Louisiana. Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) began looking for Hampton after his family reported him missing on January 19. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case as a homicide, with assistance from the APSO.
CONVENT, LA

