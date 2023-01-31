Read full article on original website
WDSU
Sunny, Cool & Breezy Today, Warmer Weekend Ahead
NEW ORLEANS — This afternoon, we have gone from brisk to breezy conditions under beautiful blue skies. Before you head out and about, you may want to bring the jacket and hat with you. Local Highs will reach chilly to cool temperatures from 55-61° degrees. If you're planning for this evening's parades, layer up! Low 50s are expected, breezy winds continue -- gusts may reach 25 mph at times. Tonight across the Northshore very cold overnight low temperatures will drop to 30-35°. Cold temperatures for the South Shore from 36-42°.
WDSU
Early spring or late winter? A new Audubon Zoo resident weighs in
NEW ORLEANS — It's that time of year when the country turns their attention to rodents and other fuzzy creatures to find out if it will be a late winter or early spring. While most look to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania, there are other local animal forecasters communities have come to love.
WDSU
610 Stompers to dance down parade route with Milwaukee Dancing Grannies
NEW ORLEANS — A favorite New Orleans dance krewe will have some special guests performing alongside them on the parade route this Carnival Season. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will join the 610 Stompers when the Krewe of Thoth rolls on Saturday, Feb. 19. The ladies lost a handful of...
theadvocate.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
WDSU
Carnival 2023: Krewe Boheme rolls through the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — Before rolling through the Marigny and French Quarter, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into getting many of the floats for Krewe Boheme ready for Friday's parade. "We spend a good eight to 10 weeks planning, designing, and building every year," said Caroline Mendez,...
Luxurious Louisiana RV Resort the Size of a Small Town
This massive family campground resort is open 365 days a year and waiting to show you a grand time.
KLFY’s Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
News 10's very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023.
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
Jefferson Parish residents should expect a lot of digging and road work – here’s why
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng appeared on WWL First News with Tommy Tucker this week to discuss a massive roadwork undertaking.
WDSU
Early voting begins in New Orleans Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Early voting begins in New Orleans on Saturday. Voters will choose a candidate to fill the 93rd Representative District, which covers Uptown, Downtown, and the Garden District. Early voting begins Saturday and will run through next Saturday, Feb. 11. Early voting is not available on Sundays.
BET
Big Freedia Hotel in New Orleans Coming Soon
The Queen of Bounce is opening a hotel in the Big Easy and plans to roll out memberships with NFTs. Hotel Freedia will be located at 2114 Decatur Street, a two-story, 4,800-square-foot building in the historic Marigny neighborhood in New Orleans. According to Eater, the venue will also feature a 60-seat restaurant and music venue, but only five guest rooms.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate 3 overnight shootings, 2 minors injured
NEW ORLEANS — A violent night in New Orleans led the NOPD to investigate three separate shootings that happened within hours of each other. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, an adult man was shot multiple times in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields. No other details have been released at this time.
WDSU
Gentilly woman says she has dealt with raw sewage in her yard for years
NEW ORLEANS — An overflow of unmentionables accompanied by an odor that's becoming unbearable, all caused by a broken sewer pipe in Gentilly. One woman, who asked to only be referenced as Ms. Brown, says she has dealt with the terrible smell from the broken pipe for years and dreads opening her front door.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish coroner shows a concern over the growing amount of overdoses
The St. Tammany Parish coroner wants to raise awareness of the rise of opioid overdoses after three people in Slidell died from apparent overdoses in 24 hours. Since Saturday evening, a 39-year-old male in Bush, a 34-year-old male in Pearl River and a 37-year-old male in Slidell have died of suspected opioid overdoses.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
WDSU
New Orleans Jazz Fest releases daily music lineup
NEW ORLEANS — One of New Orleans' favorite music festivals has released its daily music lineup. Jazz Fest announced that it will return from April 28 to May 7 at the Fairgrounds. The lineup includes headliners Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Mumford and Sons, the Lumineers, and New Orleans native Jon...
WDSU
Man shot multiple times in Seabrook, police report
New Orleans police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Saturday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot around 12:02 p.m. at the 7500 block of Ebbtide Drive. No other information is available at this time.
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent
Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent. Louisiana – According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, the remains of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana, was discovered in a sugar cane field in Convent, Louisiana. Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) began looking for Hampton after his family reported him missing on January 19. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case as a homicide, with assistance from the APSO.
