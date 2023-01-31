Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
The Ringer
What Does It Take to Win the All-Time Scoring Title?
James and Seerat get together to celebrate LeBron James’s legacy on the cusp of him overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. They talk about when they first became aware of LeBron and discuss how he was able to navigate extreme fan-base expectations and media scrutiny to get to this historic point (4:45). They then dig into many of the key chapters and moments of his career, and the personal adjustments he made to stay healthy for so long (18:30). They end the pod by assessing his current state with the Lakers and speculating on his future (59:33).
The Ringer
The Evolution and Future of the NBA Big Man
Logan and Raja touch on last week’s marquee matchup between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid before discussing how big men in the NBA have evolved over the years (2:03). Later, they talk about what the future looks like for the league’s most dominant bigs (35:00). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (47:00).
The Ringer
Instant Reaction Pod: Tom Brady Retires
Brian reacts to the news that Tom Brady is calling it a career, and discusses his final years in Tampa compared to the end of his time in New England. Then, he goes through his favorite Brady moments from his time with the Patriots before ranking his top five Boston athletes of the 21st century.
The Ringer
Kings-Timberwolves Takeaways, the Magic Are Special, and a Wild Weekend of NBA Story Lines
Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the fun game between the Kings and Timberwolves (01:15). They discuss how much fun a potential playoff match would be between the two teams and debate whether the T-wolves’ better play as of late will continue once Karl-Anthony Towns returns. The Magic are showing glimpses of becoming something special, and Bennedict Mathurin is making his case for Rookie of the Year as well as Sixth Man of the Year (11:40). Also, the guys look back at some of the story lines that happened over the weekend, including the missed foul call on LeBron James (27:35), Jaren Jackson Jr.’s Reddit controversy (41:55), Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic (51:44), and Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 50 points in 30 minutes (56:53). They wrap up the episode with the latest trade rumors (01:03:00).
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline
It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes NBA Rising Stars as G League player
Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be the second Grizzlies player to patriciate in the new format of the NBA’s Rising Stars event.
NBC Sports
LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Makes Game-Winning Basket Over Ray Allen To Beat Celtics
The last time the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics rivalry was truly fierce came between 2008 and 2010 when the teams met twice in the NBA Finals. Of course, this also made their regular-season matchups must-see as Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett always had their sides ready for war.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland...
The Ringer
Tom Brady Is Retiring a Year Too Late, but Now Has No Lingering Questions
I wonder whether Tom Brady kept up with Cristiano Ronaldo at all. Brady unretired last March, a day after watching the 37-year-old soccer legend score a hat trick against Tottenham. The two chatted on the field after the match, and although Ronaldo claimed that he didn’t talk Brady out of retirement, you can sort of imagine what Brady was thinking as he heard the crowd roar for the aging legend: Why walk away when you can still create moments like this? Don’t the great ones have an obligation to keep trying to be great for as long as they can? It was enough to convince Brady to immediately go back to work in the hope of winning an eighth Super Bowl title.
The Ringer
Euro 2022 Lioness Winner Ella Toone Discusses What Happened on That Big Night at Wembley!
We had England Lioness winner Ella Toone on the Fozcast this week! We talked about her reaction of scoring in the final along with the celebrations after the tournament!. Ella also chatted to us about her new YouTube channel and dealing with her new found fame!. Subscribe: Spotify.
The Ringer
College Prospect Progress Reports: Is Emoni Bates a Legit Pro? Has Gradey Dick Improved His D Enough? And Much More.
KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the progress of several prospects, beginning with Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates (01:32). After discussing his fun play style, they debate if he has shown enough outside of his offensive talent to be drafted. Next, they discuss the NBA potential of Purdue big man Zach Edey (20:38) and debate if Kansas’s Gradey Dick can become a passable defender at the next level (30:03). Also, they discuss Villanova’s Cam Whitmore and his shooting ability before diving into this week’s Wemby update (35:22).
The Ringer
Tom Brady Retires and Fanatics Announces Live Selling App
Mike starts the pod with an emotional monologue about Tom Brady’s retirement (1:00). After that, Mike and Jesse discuss the Fanatics’ announcement about the creation of a live selling app (17:12). Later, they review some recent products (26:29) and answer your mailbag questions (42:04). Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and...
The Ringer
The Most Intriguing Teams at the Trade Deadline
Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss who the most intriguing teams are ahead of the trade deadline and the possible acquisitions these teams could make. They talk about the Raptors, Knicks, Warriors, Lakers, and Pelicans. Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple...
silverscreenandroll.com
Reacts: What will the Lakers do in the week leading up to the NBA trade deadline?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. The Lakers received almost universal praise from fans for...
The Ringer
Knicks Fall to Lakers in OT, Connor Rodgers on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
(1:05) — KNICKS: Despite Jalen Brunson’s 37 points, the Knicks drop another home game to the Lakers in OT. (6:23) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Syracuse. (15:49) — CONNOR RODGERS: SNY’s Connor Rodgers returns to discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Jimmy G, what the Giants should do in the offseason, and the Senior Bowl.
The Ringer
Breaking Down Cody’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Win, the Sami vs. Roman Crash Course, and Dip Uses the F-word
In the first post–Royal Rumble episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:. Why Dip is already tired of Cody Rhodes (5:44) Sami Zayn’s continued superstardom and what his run up to WrestleMania could look like (17:05) Thoughts on the...
