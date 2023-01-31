ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Ringer

What Does It Take to Win the All-Time Scoring Title?

James and Seerat get together to celebrate LeBron James’s legacy on the cusp of him overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. They talk about when they first became aware of LeBron and discuss how he was able to navigate extreme fan-base expectations and media scrutiny to get to this historic point (4:45). They then dig into many of the key chapters and moments of his career, and the personal adjustments he made to stay healthy for so long (18:30). They end the pod by assessing his current state with the Lakers and speculating on his future (59:33).
The Ringer

The Evolution and Future of the NBA Big Man

Logan and Raja touch on last week’s marquee matchup between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid before discussing how big men in the NBA have evolved over the years (2:03). Later, they talk about what the future looks like for the league’s most dominant bigs (35:00). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (47:00).
The Ringer

Instant Reaction Pod: Tom Brady Retires

Brian reacts to the news that Tom Brady is calling it a career, and discusses his final years in Tampa compared to the end of his time in New England. Then, he goes through his favorite Brady moments from his time with the Patriots before ranking his top five Boston athletes of the 21st century.
The Ringer

Kings-Timberwolves Takeaways, the Magic Are Special, and a Wild Weekend of NBA Story Lines

Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the fun game between the Kings and Timberwolves (01:15). They discuss how much fun a potential playoff match would be between the two teams and debate whether the T-wolves’ better play as of late will continue once Karl-Anthony Towns returns. The Magic are showing glimpses of becoming something special, and Bennedict Mathurin is making his case for Rookie of the Year as well as Sixth Man of the Year (11:40). Also, the guys look back at some of the story lines that happened over the weekend, including the missed foul call on LeBron James (27:35), Jaren Jackson Jr.’s Reddit controversy (41:55), Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic (51:44), and Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 50 points in 30 minutes (56:53). They wrap up the episode with the latest trade rumors (01:03:00).
NESN

NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline

It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
BOSTON, MA
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
The Ringer

Tom Brady Is Retiring a Year Too Late, but Now Has No Lingering Questions

I wonder whether Tom Brady kept up with Cristiano Ronaldo at all. Brady unretired last March, a day after watching the 37-year-old soccer legend score a hat trick against Tottenham. The two chatted on the field after the match, and although Ronaldo claimed that he didn’t talk Brady out of retirement, you can sort of imagine what Brady was thinking as he heard the crowd roar for the aging legend: Why walk away when you can still create moments like this? Don’t the great ones have an obligation to keep trying to be great for as long as they can? It was enough to convince Brady to immediately go back to work in the hope of winning an eighth Super Bowl title.
The Ringer

College Prospect Progress Reports: Is Emoni Bates a Legit Pro? Has Gradey Dick Improved His D Enough? And Much More.

KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the progress of several prospects, beginning with Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates (01:32). After discussing his fun play style, they debate if he has shown enough outside of his offensive talent to be drafted. Next, they discuss the NBA potential of Purdue big man Zach Edey (20:38) and debate if Kansas’s Gradey Dick can become a passable defender at the next level (30:03). Also, they discuss Villanova’s Cam Whitmore and his shooting ability before diving into this week’s Wemby update (35:22).
KANSAS STATE
The Ringer

Tom Brady Retires and Fanatics Announces Live Selling App

Mike starts the pod with an emotional monologue about Tom Brady’s retirement (1:00). After that, Mike and Jesse discuss the Fanatics’ announcement about the creation of a live selling app (17:12). Later, they review some recent products (26:29) and answer your mailbag questions (42:04). Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and...
The Ringer

The Most Intriguing Teams at the Trade Deadline

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss who the most intriguing teams are ahead of the trade deadline and the possible acquisitions these teams could make. They talk about the Raptors, Knicks, Warriors, Lakers, and Pelicans. Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple...
The Ringer

Knicks Fall to Lakers in OT, Connor Rodgers on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets

(1:05) — KNICKS: Despite Jalen Brunson’s 37 points, the Knicks drop another home game to the Lakers in OT. (6:23) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Syracuse. (15:49) — CONNOR RODGERS: SNY’s Connor Rodgers returns to discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Jimmy G, what the Giants should do in the offseason, and the Senior Bowl.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy