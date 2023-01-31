Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
Nothing helped my depression. Then I joined a ketamine study
When I was little, my six siblings, my parents and I shared a brick house on a wooded street in the middle of the country and, in many ways, our lives were pleasant and uncomplicated. I played outside until the street lights came on, and Mom served dinner every night on our big round table with a lazy Susan in the middle.In other ways, my life was not idyllic. One night, when my family gathered to pray the rosary before bed, one of my brothers started giggling and soon all three were laughing out of control. My dad whipped off...
ajmc.com
Children With SMA Have Increased Anxiety, Depression
New study findings show that internalized problems such as anxiety and depression were found at higher levels in children and infants who had a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Symptoms of anxiety and depression were increased in infants and young children who had a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy...
An eye on postpartum depression, in light of Massachusetts mother tragedy: What to know
A mother of three in Duxbury, Massachusetts, has been hospitalized after she allegedly harmed her children, all of whom died. The tragedy has prompted questions about postpartum depression.
psychologytoday.com
Depression Can Be the Tip of an Iceberg
Many people have depression symptoms at some point in their life, but that does not mean they are experiencing a major depressive episode. Not all people who experience depression have major depressive disorder. Depression is often the tip of the iceberg; the specific contributing factors of illness can help to...
Healthline
Is Bipolar Disorder a Personality Disorder?
Despite a few similar symptoms, bipolar disorder is not a type of personality disorder. However, it may be misdiagnosed as one, or you can have both. Bipolar disorder is considered a type of mood disorder. All types of bipolar disorder and depression are mood disorders. There are 10 types of...
psychologytoday.com
Bell’s Palsy and Mental Health
Patients with facial paralysis have an impaired ability to communicate and express their emotions. Depression and anxiety have been found to be much more prevalent in this patient population. Prompt diagnosis and treatment can help mitigate the impact of long-standing disease. Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial paralysis, can have a...
What is postpartum psychosis? Rare condition is in the spotlight after the killing of three children in Massachusetts
A Massachusetts woman accused of killing her three children has put a spotlight on a rare condition that mental health advocates say is shrouded in shame, often preventing mothers from seeking treatment. Postpartum psychosis is an illness in which hallucinations and delusions alter a person’s sense of reality after giving...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Schizophrenia and Anxiety?
Schizophrenia and anxiety may seem like separate experiences, but a feeling of intense, heightened anxiousness prior to psychosis can be a prominent feature of schizophrenia. Anxiety is part of the human experience: it’s your response to an anticipated threat. Anxiety, however, isn’t intended to stick with you forever. And if it does, it can indicate more may be going on.
News Channel Nebraska
Alcohol Detox: Symptoms, Withdrawal & Treatment
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/alcohol-detox-symptoms-withdrawal-treatment/. I’m Dr. Ignatov. I’m a board certified psychiatrist and addiction medicine physician. Alcohol is a depression that your body becomes addicted to over months or years of drinking. Your brain gradually quits generating specific neurotransmitters that it receives from alcohol. That’s why it takes time for your body to adjust once you stop drinking and if you quit alcohol, suddenly alcohol withdrawal symptoms may vary from mild to severe. Many symptoms can be dangerous, some can be even. Because those symptoms might worsen with time. It’s crucial to know what those symptoms are so you can get appropriate treatment. Alcohol withdrawal can be an unpleasant, stressful, and dangerous process. Withdrawal often leads to relapse, but professional detox allows individuals to stop drinking safely and comfortably. Detoxing from alcohol at a treatment center under medical supervision is safer and more effective. It’s the essential first step for recovering from alcoholism after detox. An individual in recovery can begin therapy and effective coping in a treatment program, the most serious symptoms appear two to five days after they quit consuming an alcoholic drink. The severity of symptoms of alcohol withdrawal depends on various personal factors, including how much and how often you have been drinking, as well as your overall health. Alcohol withdrawal symptoms can range. Mild physical and psychological sensations to severe and life-threatening complications. Alcohol withdrawal syndrome, or AWS is the set of symptoms that develops when a heavy drinker suddenly stops or lowers their alcohol intake. Alcohol withdrawal. Syndrome can cause various physical and mental symptoms ranging from mild anxiety and exhaustion to nausea. Some symptoms are severe, such as hallucinations and seizures. The syndrome can be fatal in its most severe form because of the life threatened health consequences. I advise patients to never attempt to quit drinking on their own. Instead, I encourage treatment at a specialized treatment. Medical professionals there will monitor your physical and mental health to ensure that symptoms do not become uncomfortable and complex. The most common symptoms of alcohol withdrawals usually appear eight hours after your last drink. They may include headaches, cravings, chills, agitation, mood swings, pain, anxiety, and depress. As well as shaken, vomiting, and several more symptoms. This symptoms may appear two to five days after you quit consuming alcoholic drink. But the most severe symptoms of alcohol withdrawal are known asitum treatments or dts. Lium treatments occurs in around three to 5% or withdrawal cases. DT symptoms include high blood. Seizures, fever, extreme agitation, severe disorientation and confusion, as well as visual and auditory hallucinations. If you or someone you care about is struggling with delivering treatments, take it as a medical emergency and seek immediate medical attention. Others may develop long-term side effects. After initial alcohol withdrawal symptoms fade. This stage known as post-acute withdrawal syndrome or pause is less. Pause refers to withdrawal symptoms that appear after complete withdrawal post-acute withdrawal syndrome. Symptoms may include delayed reflexes, intense cravings, trouble sleeping, chronic nausea, irritability, emotional outburst, and memory problems. These symptoms can last anywhere from a few weeks to a year depending on the severity of your alcohol. Pause is a leading cause of a relapse in those who have completed alcohol addiction treatment. People experience pause symptoms in waves one day you feel good, and the next you are tormented with poor energy and excessive alcohol cravings. Personal treatment can help you cope with this shift in symptoms. The best way to treat alcohol withdrawal is to start with medically supervised detoxification after the completion of. Patients are often sent to a residential inpatient facility for alcohol rehab. Here you can fully focus on a long-term addiction rehabilitation by engaging in counseling, support groups and other types of treatment to achieve a long-term success. Addiction recovery is a lifelong process, but alcoholism does not have to run your. Although alcohol detox can be difficult, it’s an important first step in the recovery process. If you need help find a medically supervised detox in a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment. Along with detox, your provider should offer evidence-based treatment services, including partial hospitalization programs or PHP intensive outpatient programs, or i o P as well as transitional.
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
psychologytoday.com
Borderline Personality Disorder Isn’t Just for the Young
Borderline personality disorder is typically regarded as a disorder making its first appearance before the age of 30, if not earlier. New research challenges this conventional wisdom, showing that cases can arise for the first time well into the years of adulthood. Early attachment issues reawakened by key events, especially...
Healthline
Signs of Bipolar Misdiagnosis
Bipolar misdiagnoses are common. This may be because bipolar disorder shares symptoms with other conditions. The symptoms of bipolar disorder can overlap with other mental health conditions. Because of this, it’s easy to mistake bipolar disorder for another condition, and vice versa. As such, bipolar disorder might be misdiagnosed.
Healthline
Chronic Pain: Why Antidepressants May Not Be Effective
Researchers say that for the most part antidepressant medications are not effective in treating chronic pain. Experts say non-opioid agents can be an alternative. They add that some pain relief can be obtained through exercise, acupuncture, and physical therapy. Antidepressant medications have proven effective in addressing mental health symptoms. However,...
MedicalXpress
Postpartum depression is more than baby blues
Postpartum depression is real. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 out of every 10 new moms suffer from it. It's much more than what's called the "baby blues" because it lasts longer and tends to be more severe. Symptoms include mood swings, anxiety, sadness, crying irritability and feeling overwhelmed. Prompt treatment is important, and Mayo Clinic experts say it works.
Depression signs may look different among Black women, new study finds
A new study has shown that Black women may experience less obvious signs of depression.While symptoms of depression can look different for everyone, a new study led by researchers at New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing and Columbia University School of Nursing has suggested that depression symptoms among Black women may be overlooked or go untreated by doctors.The study, which was published on 13 December, analysed depression symptoms among 227 Black women. The data was originally collected as part of the Intergenerational Impact of Psychological and Genetic Factors on Blood Pressure (InterGEN) study, which surveyed Black mothers...
Black Women May Experience Less Obvious Signs of Depression, According to a New Study
Depression is a mood disorder that doctors typically recognize when someone has feelings of sadness or hopelessness. While those symptoms ring true for many people, Black women may display depression symptoms differently than the ones many doctors use to diagnose depression—making it more difficult to diagnose. But the rates of depression in Black people are similar to those in other groups.
psychologytoday.com
Are You Ambivalent About Your Psychiatric Medications?
It was love at first swallow. The year was 1988. I’d been going through a terrible depression for several months, which was nothing new: Depression and I had been intimate for as far back as I could remember. But it was the first time I’d ever seen a psychiatrist about it. I was 28 years old, on the rise as an entertainment lawyer, and utterly miserable about everything: my love life, my career, my future, and the world. My therapist was growing increasingly concerned and, I suspect, frustrated, so she referred me to Dr. Davidson.
People are sharing their experiences with postpartum depression after the Duxbury tragedy. What you should know.
“There’s a sense in our culture often that birthing people should be able to do everything and make it look easy, and so when it's hard, there can be shame associated with it not feeling easy.”. The tragedy that unfolded for a Duxbury family this month, where a mother...
EverydayHealth.com
The Consumer’s Guide to NMDA Receptor Antagonists for Major Depressive Disorder
D epression can be challenging to treat. Typical antidepressants, which affect levels of chemicals in the brain involved in mood regulation, have been evolving for decades, but research shows they don’t work for as many as 1 in 3 people with major depressive disorder (MDD). What’s more, researchers aren’t certain how they work or who’s most likely to benefit from them.
