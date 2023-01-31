Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Office Depot is Closing More Stores in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Vibrant Bites Abound at Hot Taco Street TaqueriaJ.M. LesinskiOrlando, FL
Related
WVNews
Garland leads hot-shooting Cavs to 122-103 win over Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Darius Garland scored 24 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers made 15 3-pointers Sunday in a 122-103 rout of the Indiana Pacers. All five starters scored in double figures for the Cavaliers, who shot 52.3% percent from the field, including 15 of 37 (40.5%) from long range, to complement a top-ranked defense that held Indiana to 43.5% shooting.
WVNews
Nuggets beat Hawks 128-108, tie Boston for NBA's best record
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points, Nikola Jokic had his 18th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets won their third straight game, beating the Atlanta Hawks 128-108 on Saturday night. Jokic finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists and recorded the...
WVNews
Morant says friend banned from arena over Pacers dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweeted Sunday that a friend of his has been banned from games at FedExForum for a year as a result of a confrontation between his supporters and members of the Indiana Pacers organization a week earlier. The NBA confirmed that...
WVNews
AP source: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded. And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas.
WVNews
Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
WVNews
Keylor Navas stars on debut as Forest beats Leeds 1-0 in EPL
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Keylor Navas made a string of great saves on his debut for Nottingham Forest to help his new team beat Leeds 1-0 in the Premier League and climb further clear of the relegation zone on Sunday. Brennan Johnson scored the 14th-minute winner for Forest but...
WVNews
Cleveland 122, Indiana 103
CLEVELAND (122) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Okoro 7-9 3-3 20, Allen 9-11 0-0 18, Garland 8-13 4-4 24, Mitchell 6-18 5-5 19, Diakite 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 3-12 0-0 9, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 2-4 0-0 6, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 46-88 15-16 122.
WVNews
Minnesota 128, Denver 98
DENVER (98) Cancar 2-5 2-2 6, Porter Jr. 7-16 6-8 22, Jordan 3-5 0-1 6, Braun 7-10 3-4 19, Brown 4-9 7-8 16, Green 1-7 3-4 5, Nnaji 4-5 1-2 10, Reed 0-4 2-2 2, Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Watson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-71 24-31 98.
WVNews
Colorado 84, Stanford 62
STANFORD (10-13) Angel 5-10 3-5 14, Ingram 2-9 3-6 7, S.Jones 6-12 0-0 13, Raynaud 5-8 0-0 10, O'Connell 1-2 0-0 2, M.Jones 3-5 2-2 10, Murrell 1-5 0-0 3, Silva 0-3 0-0 0, Agarwal 1-1 0-0 2, Gealer 0-1 0-0 0, Begovich 0-1 1-2 1, Moss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 9-15 62.
WVNews
New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104
SACRAMENTO (104) Barnes 1-3 5-6 7, Murray 1-7 0-0 2, Sabonis 5-10 1-1 12, Huerter 3-8 2-3 10, Mitchell 4-11 1-1 10, Holmes 2-4 0-1 4, Lyles 2-4 6-6 12, Metu 2-3 2-2 7, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 3-9 0-0 7, Dellavedova 2-4 2-2 7, Ellis 3-5 2-3 10, Monk 7-13 2-2 16. Totals 35-82 23-27 104.
Comments / 0