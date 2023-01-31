ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Garland leads hot-shooting Cavs to 122-103 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Darius Garland scored 24 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers made 15 3-pointers Sunday in a 122-103 rout of the Indiana Pacers. All five starters scored in double figures for the Cavaliers, who shot 52.3% percent from the field, including 15 of 37 (40.5%) from long range, to complement a top-ranked defense that held Indiana to 43.5% shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Nuggets beat Hawks 128-108, tie Boston for NBA's best record

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points, Nikola Jokic had his 18th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets won their third straight game, beating the Atlanta Hawks 128-108 on Saturday night. Jokic finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists and recorded the...
DENVER, CO
Morant says friend banned from arena over Pacers dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweeted Sunday that a friend of his has been banned from games at FedExForum for a year as a result of a confrontation between his supporters and members of the Indiana Pacers organization a week earlier. The NBA confirmed that...
MEMPHIS, TN
Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Keylor Navas stars on debut as Forest beats Leeds 1-0 in EPL

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Keylor Navas made a string of great saves on his debut for Nottingham Forest to help his new team beat Leeds 1-0 in the Premier League and climb further clear of the relegation zone on Sunday. Brennan Johnson scored the 14th-minute winner for Forest but...
Cleveland 122, Indiana 103

CLEVELAND (122) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Okoro 7-9 3-3 20, Allen 9-11 0-0 18, Garland 8-13 4-4 24, Mitchell 6-18 5-5 19, Diakite 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 3-12 0-0 9, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 2-4 0-0 6, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 46-88 15-16 122.
INDIANA STATE
Minnesota 128, Denver 98

DENVER (98) Cancar 2-5 2-2 6, Porter Jr. 7-16 6-8 22, Jordan 3-5 0-1 6, Braun 7-10 3-4 19, Brown 4-9 7-8 16, Green 1-7 3-4 5, Nnaji 4-5 1-2 10, Reed 0-4 2-2 2, Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Watson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-71 24-31 98.
MINNESOTA STATE
Colorado 84, Stanford 62

STANFORD (10-13) Angel 5-10 3-5 14, Ingram 2-9 3-6 7, S.Jones 6-12 0-0 13, Raynaud 5-8 0-0 10, O'Connell 1-2 0-0 2, M.Jones 3-5 2-2 10, Murrell 1-5 0-0 3, Silva 0-3 0-0 0, Agarwal 1-1 0-0 2, Gealer 0-1 0-0 0, Begovich 0-1 1-2 1, Moss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 9-15 62.
COLORADO STATE
New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104

SACRAMENTO (104) Barnes 1-3 5-6 7, Murray 1-7 0-0 2, Sabonis 5-10 1-1 12, Huerter 3-8 2-3 10, Mitchell 4-11 1-1 10, Holmes 2-4 0-1 4, Lyles 2-4 6-6 12, Metu 2-3 2-2 7, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 3-9 0-0 7, Dellavedova 2-4 2-2 7, Ellis 3-5 2-3 10, Monk 7-13 2-2 16. Totals 35-82 23-27 104.

