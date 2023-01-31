Lakers Rumors: LA Linked to 3-and-D Wing as Potential Trade Deadline Move

Could the Lakers land the Toronto guard?

Less than 10 days until the NBA trade deadline. The only significant trade that has happened is the Rui Hachimura trade , but soon enough, we'll see how many teams will be selling/buying.

The Los Angeles Lakers are always at the forefront of most trade talks, and this time it is no different.

Bleacher Reports Eric Pincus says the Toronto Raptors could be sellers this trade deadline, which could mean moving 3-and-D guard Gary Trent Jr., who is linked to two Pacific division teams.

"More realistically, the team will look to relocate Gary Trent Jr., who is expected to decline his $18.8 million player option for 2023-24 for a longer, lucrative contract. The Lakers and Suns might make sense."

Trent Jr. is rumored to be moved before the trade deadline, and the Lakers have been linked to him before what Pincus said.

Losing Trent for nothing would be a huge loss for the Raptors, so why not trade him for something?

The former Duke Blue Devil is only 24 years old and is averaging 18.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37% from behind the arc.

Sportingnews.com has the Lakers as one of the top landing spots for Gary, and in it, the deal is Patrick Beverly, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and their 2027 first-round pick.

The Lakers can get a better player for their pick that they hold so valuable, but this exact deal doesn't make sense for the Raptors since Beverly and Toscano-Anderson are not highly-touted players.

Nonetheless, adding a player like Gary Trent Jr would be a massive upgrade for the Lakers, who is a solid defender and is a career 39% three-point shooter.