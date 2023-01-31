Read full article on original website
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
A shooting at the Randall dog Park in Yakima Sunday has left one man dead. Yakima Police Officers as well at Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the park on South 48th Avenue at about 2:36 pm Sunday for a report of a shooting. Yakima Police say a man and...
Wapato Man Arrested In Possession of 10 Pounds of Meth in Oregon
A Wapato man was arrested after he was pulled over near Klamath Falls, Oregon. 30-year old Sergio Luis Salazar-Mercado was taken into custody after Oregon State Police performed a search and found almost 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. The search took place as Salazar-Mercado was pulled over for a traffic...
Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam
Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
Laws Prevent Police From Pursuing Fatal Shooting Suspect [VIDEO]
Richland Police have released a security video clip of a wanted fatal shooting suspect slamming off patrol cars in an effort to escape. Under current state law, police could not pursue the man. January 26th, last Thursday, Richland Police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of McMurray Street....
$4K Fraud Suspect Sought by Deputies, Other Law Enforcement
Know this person? The Benton County Sheriff's Office would like to 'meet' her as well. The BCSO did not specify where the alleged fraud took place but is seeking tips from the public. Officers say this woman used a series of transfers to steal over $4,000. She was captured on...
Yakima Police Need Your Help to Locate Runaway Teen
Yakima Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen. 15-year-old Zain Chapman-Pratt is listed as a runaway. Zain is 5'10", weighs about 180 lbs, has black hair, and brown eyes. Keep an eye out for this missing teen. If you see Zain Chapman-Pratt, or know of his...
Kennewick Firefighters Pull Person from Burning Garage
Thanks to prompt and fearless responses by fire crews, a person escaped serious injury and perhaps death in Richland Thursday. Kennewick Firefighters reported that Trappet and Riley Garrett, who work at the city's newest fire station (3) located on Grandridge Boulevard, responded along with Richland units to a fire in Richland.
Sunnyside Vehicle vs Building Crash Kills Driver
(Sunnyside, WA) -- One man is dead after the vehicle he was driving slams into a building in Sunnyside. This happened early Tuesday morning off 8300 Van Belle Road. That's between Cemetery and Washout Roads. After arriving at the scene, both Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and firefighters found 52-year-old Paul Arthur Garza of Sunnyside dead in the driver's seat.
Washington State Ranks Top 10 Most Speeding Tickets in the Nation
Why Does Washington State Rank So High On Speeding Tickets?. I'll admit it. I've got a lead foot and sometimes it gets me in trouble with the Washington State Patrol. I'm good for a ticket about every three years. My general rule is that I keep my speed at five...
What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?
Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
Locals Say These Are the Worst 7 Roundabouts in Tri-Cities Washington
Can You Name Seven Roundabouts To Avoid In Tri-Cities Washington?. When it comes to driving, roundabouts can be a source of frustration for many here in the Tri-Cities. These Seven Roundabouts Are Worth Avoiding In Tri-Cities Washington?. Drivers often get confused over the proper etiquette after having to wait through...
What’s A Code Brown At A Washington State Walmart And Why You’ll Want To Exit
What Are The Intercom Codes At Walmart And What Do They Mean?. Have you ever been shopping at Walmart and suddenly heard an announcement over the intercom for a code brown?. Why Is A Code Brown The Most Dangerous Intercom Code At Walmart?. If you ever hear that here in...
Kennewick Wrapping Rascals Give Huge Gift to Kadlec Security K9 Team
Kadlec Security Services in Richland is thankful for a local wrapping group. The Wrapping Rascals are a husband-wife team with volunteers who wrap presents free of charge. During the Christmas season, the Wrapping Rascals are stationed in a trailer outside of Ranch & Home in Kennewick. The group accepts donations for charity.
The Columbia Tragedy Has Ties to Washington State
Twenty years ago today the Space Shuttle Columbia broke up during reentry after a 16 day space mission. The lives of all seven crew members were lost. After an extensive investigation it was determined that damage to the left wing during launch on January 16th created the situation that caused the shuttle to break apart on reentry.
Greater Idaho Bill Introduced in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho legislature has unanimously awarded a title to a bill that would begin talks with Oregon about allowing numerous counties to join the state. HJM1 is the name of the bill given by the Idaho House of Representatives State of Affairs Committee on Wednesday, February 1st. According to the...
Are Ear-Splitting Booming Space Rockets in the Tri-Cities Future?
You may not realize it but loud ear-splitting space rockets may be in Tri-Cities Washington residents' near future. The Port of Pasco has been awarded a large grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to be used for hydrogen-powered aircraft, private space exploration, and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The Port of Pasco, also known as the Tri-Cities Airport, located in Pasco is run by Airport Director Buck Taft. He recently said in an interview that they are still in the early planning stages saying "this is step one, this is a master plan. We’re on the paper stages."
Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside
The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Here Are 10 Wacky Laws You Won't Believe In Washington State. We all know that laws are in place to keep us safe and ensure order in society. But sometimes, laws can be a little…weird. Every state has its own set of laws that you may not find anywhere...
