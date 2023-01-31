Read full article on original website
29 years later, Boston Police remember officer slain in Dorchester after stopping wrong-way driver
Boston Police are remembering Boston Police Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson on Sunday, 29 years after he was shot and killed in Dorchester.
NECN
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
whdh.com
Boston shooting leaves victim in critical condition
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a victim in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 259 Bennington St. around midnight found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby...
Massachusetts mom to be arraigned in deaths of 3 children
BOSTON — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Jan. 27, 2023. A Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be arraigned from a hospital next week in the deaths of her three children. Lindsay Clancy is facing murder and assault charges after her daughter, Cora, 5, and...
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Tries to Cash Big, Fake Check; Possible Home Break-in
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 23, 11:21 a.m.: A Santander Bank rep called police after a man tried to cash a suspicious check. The man came into the branch in Arsenal Yards and tried to cash a $12,500 check. The manager told the man he had to verify the check because it was so large. When the manager went into another area of the bank to do so, the customer left the bank. He did not receive any cash. The manager then contacted the holder of the account from where the check came. The person said that he had not written the check, and the number was out of sequence with other checks. Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a Black male, 6-feet-tall, who was wearing a red hoody.
liveboston617.org
Armed Car Jacking Gone Wrong in East Boston Leaves Man Shot in the Face at La Chiva
EAST BOSTON- A shooting occurred just after midnight leading to Boston Police calling for full notifications of the Homicide Unit. According to police radio traffic, the victim, an adult male in his early 20s, was found shot in the face inside La Chiva restaurant at 259 Bennington Street after he ran into the establishment looking for help.
Police: Man arrested, caught carrying machine gun following shots fired incident in Worcester
The incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Man dies in fire in commercial building early Sunday morning
A man has died after a fire broke out in a commercial building early Sunday morning.
newportdispatch.com
Wanted man arrested in Highgate
HIGHGATE — A 41-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Highgate today. Authorities say they were contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in regard to a wanted person attempting to cross into the United States from Canada via the Highgate Port of Entry at around 9:40 a.m. The...
whdh.com
DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
nbcboston.com
Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says
A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
Sleeping Employee Dies In Early Morning Fire At Medford Business: Police
An employee who was sleeping at his place of work died in an early morning fire in Medford this weekend, authorities said.Medford Police and Fire responded to a report of a fire at 58 Swan Street, the address for Eastern Tool Cooperation, around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Medford Pol…
Lawyer for Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three children says she was over medicated
Just days before Lindsay Clancy is set to be arraigned for the murders of her three young children in Duxbury, her lawyer is revealing new details of the struggles he says she and her family were facing in the months, weeks, and days leading up to the deaths.
Four teens facing charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Randolph
Four Massachusetts teens are facing a variety of charges after leading police on a chase from Randolph to Braintree in a stolen car on Friday, according to authorities.
12-year-old girl flown to Boston hospital after being struck by vehicle in Concord
A 12-year-old girl was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Concord on Friday morning, officials said.
Four Boston police officers facing new charges in overtime fraud scheme
Four Boston police officers are facing additional charges as part of an overtime fraud scheme that spanned four years and cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands, according to U.S. District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachel Rollins.
liveboston617.org
Exclusive: Report, Booking Photo and Radio Recordings Paint Full Picture of Jared ‘Riley’ Dowell’s Arrest
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the federal, state, and local public records laws and guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD, the courts, and Live Boston Staff for reasons of privacy, investigatory purposes, and officer safety.
25 Investigates: Boston doctor allegations
“You are saying this doctor performed a procedure on the wrong body part?” “There was a needle broken off in a patient’s liver?” “Did the patients have any idea that this was happening?” A Boston doctor...under investigation.
newbedfordguide.com
More charges brought against four Boston Police Officers involved in overtime fraud scheme
‘Four Boston Police Officers have been charged in a superseding indictment in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s (BPD) evidence warehouse. Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 61, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 64, of Dorchester; and...
whdh.com
Community members to hold vigil for 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members will gather at a vigil this weekend to honor the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Sunday. The vigil for Tyler Lawrence is scheduled for Sunday, February 5 at 3 p.m. at the Rama Center in Norwood. Officers responding to a reported...
