Boston, MA

NECN

Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say

An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston shooting leaves victim in critical condition

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a victim in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 259 Bennington St. around midnight found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Tries to Cash Big, Fake Check; Possible Home Break-in

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 23, 11:21 a.m.: A Santander Bank rep called police after a man tried to cash a suspicious check. The man came into the branch in Arsenal Yards and tried to cash a $12,500 check. The manager told the man he had to verify the check because it was so large. When the manager went into another area of the bank to do so, the customer left the bank. He did not receive any cash. The manager then contacted the holder of the account from where the check came. The person said that he had not written the check, and the number was out of sequence with other checks. Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a Black male, 6-feet-tall, who was wearing a red hoody.
WATERTOWN, MA
liveboston617.org

Armed Car Jacking Gone Wrong in East Boston Leaves Man Shot in the Face at La Chiva

EAST BOSTON- A shooting occurred just after midnight leading to Boston Police calling for full notifications of the Homicide Unit. According to police radio traffic, the victim, an adult male in his early 20s, was found shot in the face inside La Chiva restaurant at 259 Bennington Street after he ran into the establishment looking for help.
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Wanted man arrested in Highgate

HIGHGATE — A 41-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Highgate today. Authorities say they were contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in regard to a wanted person attempting to cross into the United States from Canada via the Highgate Port of Entry at around 9:40 a.m. The...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says

A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
DUXBURY, MA
liveboston617.org

Exclusive: Report, Booking Photo and Radio Recordings Paint Full Picture of Jared ‘Riley’ Dowell’s Arrest

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the federal, state, and local public records laws and guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD, the courts, and Live Boston Staff for reasons of privacy, investigatory purposes, and officer safety.
BOSTON, MA

