Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Feb. 5, 1889: Fiddler and self-taught physician James Franklin “Doc” White was born near Ivydale, Clay County. White served the community...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice on his tax plan, possible congressional run
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has made several attempts to reduce or eliminate the state’s personal income tax in recent years. After back-to-back attempts to reduce the tax — during the 2021 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature and during a special session in the summer of 2022 — fizzled out, Justice laid out another plan of attack during his 2023 State of the State address.
WVNews
Michigan 77, Ohio St. 69
OHIO ST. (11-12) Key 3-7 0-0 6, Sueing 5-12 3-4 14, Likekele 1-4 0-0 2, McNeil 2-5 1-2 5, Thornton 10-13 0-1 22, Sensabaugh 4-14 5-6 14, Okpara 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Gayle 0-4 3-4 3. Totals 26-64 12-17 69.
WVNews
West Virginia House Minority Leader Skaff on firearms, divisive bills and fixes for PEIA
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Democrats in the West Virginia House of Delegates are operating in the extreme minority, occupying just 12 of the chamber’s 100 seats. House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kan-awha, joined the latest episode of WV News’ webcast, West Virginia Legislature This Week, to talk about firearms legislation, pushing back against bills offered by Republicans and solutions for sustaining the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
WVNews
West Virginia Secretary of State Warner discusses 2024 candidacy, voting expansion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recently announced his plans to run for governor in 2024. Warner, who was elected to his current position in 2017, joined the latest episode of WV News’ West Virginia Legislature This Week webcast to discuss the campaign, a few of the bills under consideration at the state Capitol and his office’s involvement with mobile voting.
WVNews
South Carolina's Beamer suspends three freshmen from program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said freshmen Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw were suspended from the football program. There was no reason given for the suspensions in the school's statement Friday. Online records showed Rhames, 18, was booked last night and was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice.
WVNews
No. 1 South Carolina tops fifth-ranked UConn 81-77
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help No. 1 South Carolina beat fifth-ranked UConn 81-77 on Sunday. The Gamecocks (23-0) have won 29 consecutive games since losing to Kentucky in the SEC...
WVNews
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
WVNews
How the cases in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial are shaping up
Two weeks into the double murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors haven't presented any direct evidence that he killed his wife and son at their home in June 2021. There is no confession, no surveillance camera footage, no recording of the victims' final moments.
Comments / 0