Nashville, TN

Syndication: The Tennessean

By George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVoqD_0kXinGED00

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel responds to questions during a press conference to announce the teams new general manager Ran Carthon at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Titans Carthon 026

tnledger.com

Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys

Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote

A bill that would cut the number of elected representatives on the Nashville Metro Council in half sailed through a legislative subcommittee on a party-line vote Wednesday — one of two bills proposed by GOP lawmakers this year to rejigger the Democratic-leaning capitol city’s local government, which recently bucked efforts to host the Republican National […] The post Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why Tennessee athletics has the best culture in all of college sports

Between Josh Heupel, Tony Vitello, Rick Barnes, and all the other successful coaches in Knoxville, there might not be an athletic department in America with a better culture than Tennessee. We talked about something that happened over the weekend that shows exactly why the Vol sports community is so great in the YouTube video below…
KNOXVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Local basketball teams made history 50 years ago

Maury County high school basketball is past mid-season and soon the postseason tournaments will be in full tilt to decide which teams will make it to the TSSAA State Tournaments. Good luck to all the Maury County teams in your District Tournaments. I was looking back on the history of...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page. Owen’s truck was rear-ended and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Mayor Cooper announces he will not run for re-election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s mayor announced he will not be running for re-election this year. Mayor John Cooper announced on Tuesday that he will not be seeking a second term and will not run for re-election in August. Cooper is a Nashville native who was elected the mayor...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

The Christian music industry has found a home in Nashville

Nashville is known for music production, namely in country music, but it is also the hub for the Contemporary Christian Music industry. What does the Christian music industry look like these days, as praise and worship music has become a dominant trend? And how did Nashville become the place where CCM is made?
NASHVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Two Openings at TBI Headquarters in Nashville

Responsible for patrolling TBI facilities (indoors and grounds) by foot and vehicle multiple times per assigned shift. Monitors and observes facility management and physical security systems (e.g., cameras, security alarms, fire alarms, generator alarms) for extended periods to ensure continuous operation and safe conditions of both Headquarters and regional TBI facilities. Assesses threats/safety concerns and identifies and reports any malfunctioning safety and security systems (e.g., lighting, access control systems, video cameras, exterior access control barriers, etc.) to maintain proper working order. This position prepares both administrative and investigative reports, and documents information obtained during investigations. Additionally, this position participates in physical activities (e.g. weapons training, Close Quarters Combat and Control (CQC), firearms qualifications, Honor Guard, Perimeter Security, Arrests, Prisoner Transport, Dignitary Protection, Warrant Executions, etc.).
NASHVILLE, TN
14news.com

Two Memorial Student-Athletes Receive National Honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFIE) - The National Athletic Advisory Council (NAAC) announced newly elected 2023 Council Members from a pool of thousands of candidates spanning the country, with Reitz Memorial Student-Athletes, Emily Mattingly and Kate Jackson joining the ranks. Senior, Emily Mattingly, has been playing sports her entire life, including soccer...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

