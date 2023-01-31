Syndication: The Tennessean

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
tnledger.com
Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys
Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Tennessee slips in Top 25 And 1 after head-scratching loss to Florida
Tennessee is good. Really good, sometimes. But the Vols are undeniably flawed relative to most other teams at the tip-top of the sport, and that was on full display again Wednesday night when they lost by double-digits to a Florida squad that entered with nine losses and zero victories over schools ranked in the top 45 of the NET.
Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote
A bill that would cut the number of elected representatives on the Nashville Metro Council in half sailed through a legislative subcommittee on a party-line vote Wednesday — one of two bills proposed by GOP lawmakers this year to rejigger the Democratic-leaning capitol city’s local government, which recently bucked efforts to host the Republican National […] The post Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
atozsports.com
Vols QB Hendon Hooker clears up a confusing misunderstanding from earlier this season
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker cleared up a confusing misunderstanding from earlier this season during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone’s “Ramon, Kayla, and Will” on Wednesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. During Tennessee’s win against Kentucky on October 29, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
Golf.com
King-Collins building Nashville course on ‘remote’ site minutes from downtown
King-Collins Golf Course Design, which first grabbed golfers’ attention with its work at Sweetens Cove, in Tennessee, announced Wednesday that it is building another course in the Volunteer State, just outside Nashville, with construction slated to begin this spring. The course (whose ownership group includes GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM...
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee athletics has the best culture in all of college sports
Between Josh Heupel, Tony Vitello, Rick Barnes, and all the other successful coaches in Knoxville, there might not be an athletic department in America with a better culture than Tennessee. We talked about something that happened over the weekend that shows exactly why the Vol sports community is so great in the YouTube video below…
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who transferred after 2022 season reveals what UT coaches told him before leaving program
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Wiliam Parker left Knoxville after the 2022 season to transfer to UAB. Parker, a former three-star recruit from Nashville, was part of the 2021 signing class at Tennessee. He signed with the Vols while Jeremy Pruitt was still the program’s head coach, but he ended...
mainstreetmaury.com
Local basketball teams made history 50 years ago
Maury County high school basketball is past mid-season and soon the postseason tournaments will be in full tilt to decide which teams will make it to the TSSAA State Tournaments. Good luck to all the Maury County teams in your District Tournaments. I was looking back on the history of...
WSMV
GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page. Owen’s truck was rear-ended and...
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TN
TENNESSEE - Whether you're new to the city or you've spent years there, you can count on these BBQ joints in Nashville to make your taste buds happy. The best part is, you don't have to drive all over town to get a great meal. These places are all right in your backyard.
Nashville home to America’s oldest Black-owned bank
Citizens Savings Bank and Trust was founded in 1904, known as Once Cent Savings Bank.
How Prince’s became the first Black-owned hot chicken spot in Nashville
While many things in Nashville have changed, one thing that has remained constant is Prince's Hot Chicken.
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
WSMV
Nashville mom who lost her son after 2017 traffic stop heads to funeral of Tyre Nichols
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Many are preparing to head to Memphis Wednesday for the funeral of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. As groups from Nashville hit the road, a local mother is offering her support after losing her son years ago. “I am like here we go again and to know this time...
WSMV
Mayor Cooper announces he will not run for re-election
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s mayor announced he will not be running for re-election this year. Mayor John Cooper announced on Tuesday that he will not be seeking a second term and will not run for re-election in August. Cooper is a Nashville native who was elected the mayor...
wpln.org
The Christian music industry has found a home in Nashville
Nashville is known for music production, namely in country music, but it is also the hub for the Contemporary Christian Music industry. What does the Christian music industry look like these days, as praise and worship music has become a dominant trend? And how did Nashville become the place where CCM is made?
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Two Openings at TBI Headquarters in Nashville
Responsible for patrolling TBI facilities (indoors and grounds) by foot and vehicle multiple times per assigned shift. Monitors and observes facility management and physical security systems (e.g., cameras, security alarms, fire alarms, generator alarms) for extended periods to ensure continuous operation and safe conditions of both Headquarters and regional TBI facilities. Assesses threats/safety concerns and identifies and reports any malfunctioning safety and security systems (e.g., lighting, access control systems, video cameras, exterior access control barriers, etc.) to maintain proper working order. This position prepares both administrative and investigative reports, and documents information obtained during investigations. Additionally, this position participates in physical activities (e.g. weapons training, Close Quarters Combat and Control (CQC), firearms qualifications, Honor Guard, Perimeter Security, Arrests, Prisoner Transport, Dignitary Protection, Warrant Executions, etc.).
14news.com
Two Memorial Student-Athletes Receive National Honor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFIE) - The National Athletic Advisory Council (NAAC) announced newly elected 2023 Council Members from a pool of thousands of candidates spanning the country, with Reitz Memorial Student-Athletes, Emily Mattingly and Kate Jackson joining the ranks. Senior, Emily Mattingly, has been playing sports her entire life, including soccer...
Fire damages oldest collectible card shop in South Nashville
It was a heartbreaking return to work for one Music City businessman. His beloved collectible card shop in South Nashville caught fire, leaving almost everything inside destroyed.
