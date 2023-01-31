GUEST COLUMN, Shannon Francis, Kansas State Representative. Leaders from Liberal and Seward County were at the Capitol this week working for Liberal and Southwest Kansas. City leaders met with Randy Speaker from the Department of Commerce about Rural Housing and attended meetings of the Kansas League of Municipalities. County Commissioners met with numerous leaders about lowering property taxes, State and Federal grants for roads and bridges, and with the Chairman of the House Water Committee about water in Kansas. They also attended meetings of the Kansas Association of Counties and Kansas Legislative Platform Group. I want to give a big shoutout to the International Pancake Day Committee, Mike Brack, and Sally Fuller for the work they did serving pancakes to state leaders. “Pancakes at the Capitol” is one of the most anticipated events of the year at the Capitol. There is no other event like it. Liberal is more than just a place on the map to the many elected officials that make it a point to come every year.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO