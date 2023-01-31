Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
Liberal well represented in Topeka by number of visitors to the capitol
GUEST COLUMN, Shannon Francis, Kansas State Representative. Leaders from Liberal and Seward County were at the Capitol this week working for Liberal and Southwest Kansas. City leaders met with Randy Speaker from the Department of Commerce about Rural Housing and attended meetings of the Kansas League of Municipalities. County Commissioners met with numerous leaders about lowering property taxes, State and Federal grants for roads and bridges, and with the Chairman of the House Water Committee about water in Kansas. They also attended meetings of the Kansas Association of Counties and Kansas Legislative Platform Group. I want to give a big shoutout to the International Pancake Day Committee, Mike Brack, and Sally Fuller for the work they did serving pancakes to state leaders. “Pancakes at the Capitol” is one of the most anticipated events of the year at the Capitol. There is no other event like it. Liberal is more than just a place on the map to the many elected officials that make it a point to come every year.
Liberal First
GRANVILLE CROW
Granville Ray Crow, 77, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at the Liberal Good Samaritan Center. He was born March 2, 1945 to Robert Moreland and Lillie Pearl (Robison) Crow. He married Murl Hall Dec. 3, 1967 at the Mountain View Baptist Church of Elmwood, Okla. She survives. He was a...
Liberal First
WAYLAND CLANTON
Wayland Craig Clanton, 65, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home in Liberal. He was born Oct. 6, 1957 to Wayland Gerald and Marie (Wiles) Clanton. He married Marcia Wesley April 28, 1979. She survives. He was employed with Ralston Purina for more than 12 years. He managed The...
Liberal First
ROBERT SIMMONS
Robert George Simmons, 77, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at his home in Liberal. He was born Feb. 4, 1945 to George and Ava (Woods) Simmons. He joined the US Navy and upon returning home, he attended college and worked for the Colvin Adult Learning Center as an ESL instructor.
Liberal First
Cadet Academy returning to LPD for Class of 2023
The Liberal Police Department hosted its first Cadet Academy program late last year and is now taking applications for the next iteration of the program. As Community Police Coordinator Dalanie Underwood tells it, the first program went well. “We felt the first class was very successful. We knew going into...
Liberal First
Liberal man dies in plane crash
A fatality aircraft incident occurred at approximately 9:28 p.m. Saturday 0.75 miles south of County Road B and one mile west of Mile 42, located approximately 10 miles northwest of Hooker, Okla. in Texas County. Victor Chavirra Mendoza, 46, of Liberal, was in a Cessna 172, N6482B when it crashed...
Liberal First
JOSEPH BROWN
Joseph Merrill "Joe" Brown, 96, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center in Walsenburg, Colo. He was born Sept. 6, 1926 to Mary Cox Brown and William Ellis Brown. He married Dorothy Fraim Aug. 28, 1948 at the Baptist Parsonage in Perryton, Texas. She preceded...
Liberal First
The City of Liberal needs a new logo and motto, and you can help create it
The City of Liberal has used the current logo and motto, “Crossroads of Commerce” for about 30 years, and it is time to consider a new logo for the community. According to a release from the City of Liberal, several community members have recommended an update, and the city has opened up the process to everyone.
Liberal First
DOLORES BEEBE
Dolores J. Beebe, 98, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Minneola Long Term Care in Minneola. She was born Nov. 19, 1924 to Daniel and Bertha (Foutz) Strickland. She married Clair C. Beebe June 20, 1948. He preceded her in death. After graduating high school, she attended and graduated from...
Liberal First
Lady Cards dominate Boise City, 58-30
TURPIN, Okla.—The Turpin Lady Cardinals stretched their win streak to eight in dominating fashion. Turpin jumped out early on the Boise City Lady Wildcats and did not let off the gas until late on their way to a 58-30 win. Senior, Shelbi Moses scored a game-high 14 on a...
Liberal First
Hall drains three at the buzzer for overtime win
GUYMON, Okla. — Keyana Hall helped rescue the Lady Redskins at the end of regulation, and then she lifted Liberal to victory in overtime with a clutch three pointer as time expired to give the Lady Redskins a 43-42 win. Rylie Hallman provided some heroics of her own when...
Liberal First
Six points in first half dooms Redskins
GUYMON, Okla. — Zayden Martinez had two quick fouls, Chris Robledo didn’t play, and Aidan Mata suffered a technical that ended his night by team rule in the first quarter Friday night in Guymon. Those setbacks crippled Liberal’s offense in the first half, and the Tigers took advantage to knock off the Redskins 54-33. Liberal only managed four points in the first quarter and a single basket in the second quarter and trailed 26-6 at half.
Liberal First
Hensley scores 18, Cardinals tame Wildcats, 68-50
TURPIN, Okla.—The Turpin Cardinals celebrated seven seniors on senior night with a 68-50 win over the Boise City Wildcats. Senior Jaxson Hensley led the Cardinals offense, scoring 18, 16 of which came in the second half. Bryson Parker hit three triples and totaled 16, Jhett Huffman scored 13 off the bench, and Kaden Moses added 8.
Comments / 0