Scottie Barnes Earns Invite as Lone Raptors At Rising Stars Game

Toronto Raptors sophomore Scottie Barnes will head to All-Star weekend to participate in the NBA's Rising Stars Game

Scottie Barnes will be heading to Salt Lake next month to partake in some All-Star Weekend festivities.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Toronto Raptors forward was selected to participate in the NBA's Rising Stars Game, the league announced Tuesday. He'll be the only member of the team to earn the invite as rookie second-round pick Christian Koloko was not selected to participate.

Barnes will be joined by fellow sophomores Jose Alvarado, Josh Giddey, Jalen Green, Quentin Grimes, Bones Hyland, Evan Mobley, Alperen Sengun, and Franz Wagner.

The rookies selected include Paolo Banchero, Jalen Duren, AJ Griffin, Walker Kessler, Bennedict Mathurin, Keegan Murray, Andrew Nembhard, Jabari Smith Jr., Jeremt Sochan, and Jalen Williams.

The league has also invited G League stars Scoot Henderson, Sidy Cissoko, Mojave King, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Leonard Miller, Mac McLung, and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Precious Achiuwa represented the Raptors alongside Barnes in last year's Rising Stars Game. Achiuwa is now in his third year and ineligible for the game.

The game will take place on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake ahead of the All-Star Game on Feb. 19.

Barnes is averaging 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 46.5% from behind the arc.

Pascal Siakam is expected to earn an All-Star nod when All-Star reserves are announced.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes discusses his love for Toronto, bring 'broke' & fear of heights

Raptors, Suns executives seen chatting as trade chips star in showcase game

Raptors reveal timeline for O.G. Anunoby's wrist injury