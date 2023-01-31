ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown’s Arms Museum reopens with new displays

By Samantha Bender
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Arms Family Museum is officially reopened to the public.

The museum opened at noon Tuesday after closing at the end of December for cleaning and exhibit changeover following its 14th edition of Memories of Christmas Past.

New sensory playground creates ‘developmental success’

Museum-goers will now find a lot of Olive F.A. Arms artifacts. as the house focuses on the Arms family and the design of their house.

The Arms Family Museum curators are thrilled to welcome everyone inside.

“We are very excited. We have a new exhibit upstairs in the hallway, and we’ll be having a new exhibit in our Tyler Costume Gallery, which won’t be available until the end of February. A lot of new stuff that visitors can see this year,” said Brooke Bobovnyik, Arms museum assistant.

The Arms Family Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

