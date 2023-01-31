Read full article on original website
WPFO
Rare bird spotted in Maine again
The Steller's Sea-Eagle is back. The Maine Audubon reports that the rare bird has been spotted in Maine yet again. They say that this is an incredibly rare eagle from Eastern Siberia. The bird spent time around mid-coast Maine from December 2021 to March 2022. The last sighting of the...
WPFO
Mainers, bird watchers excited to see rare bird again
The Maine Audubon says we were lucky last year when a rare bird spent the winter in Maine. Well now lightning has struck twice. The Steller’s sea-eagle was spotted yesterday between Arrowsic and Georgetown on the midcoast. The large bird was spotted on almost the exact same tree it...
WPFO
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
WPFO
Plumbers, heating technicians prepare for busy weekend in Maine
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Heating and plumbing problems are being reported throughout southern Maine due to the bitter cold. Plumbers and heating technicians, like Shawn Kennie from Pine State Services, expect a busy couple of days as the temperatures drop below zero. At one Scarborough home, several components broke down on...
WPFO
Maine hockey legend celebrates 800th win
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Legendary Maine high school hockey coach Norm Gagne achieved quite a milestone Thursday night, scoring career win number 800 as Edward Little topped South Portland 5-3. This is Gagne's 49th season on the bench, and he's still going strong. The numbers are amazing besides the 800 wins, with 19 state title appearances and seven state championships.
WPFO
Mount Washington hits record low temperatures as wind chill hits -108 degrees
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Historic, bitter and dangerous cold is gripping Maine and New Hampshire. The temperature has plummeted all night long, even as the wind has picked up, dropping wind chills to historic levels. On Mount Washington, the air temperature is -43 degrees and the wind chill hit -108 degrees.
WPFO
Maine ski mountains scale back operations due to cold weather
The extreme weather is causing some Maine ski mountains to scale back their operations and close some ski lifts. In Maine, Sugarloaf Mountain is scaling back its operations with only five lifts scheduled to open. They say they will update the lifts status based on the current conditions throughout the...
WPFO
National Weather Service notes reports of 'frostquakes' in northern Maine
CARIBOU (WGME) -- The National Weather Service in Caribou says it has received reports of "frostquakes" across northern Maine Friday. The NWS says these quakes, also called "cryoseisms," feel like earthquakes, generating tremors and thundering sensations. They are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when it...
WPFO
Firefighters take down Lisbon Falls fire in dangerously cold weather, 14 people displaced
LISBON FALLS (WGME) - Fire officials say 14 people are left without a home after a duplex apartment on Union Street caught fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire around 4:35 a.m. They say several people were home at the time of the fire. There were numerous challenges fighting...
WPFO
Coffee shop steps up to help Lisbon Falls firefighters
LISBON FALLS (WGME) -- Icicles now cover a Lisbon Falls apartment duplex Sunday. But Saturday morning the building was engulfed in flames. Lisbon Falls firefighters say 14 people are left without homes after the duplex caught fire. Officials say there were no major injuries but at least five pets perished...
WPFO
Staying safe in the deep freeze: Watch out for frostbite
Temperatures will plummet on Friday. Temps will be well below zero by Friday night. Most communities are looking at -10 to -20 degrees. Wind chills will approach -40 at the coast to -60 in the Maine mountains. These temperatures aren't just uncomfortable, they are unsafe, especially if you have to...
