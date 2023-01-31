Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Hope Suffers Power Outages
The ice storm finally caught up with Hope in the predawn hours Thursday. Many areas lost power as ice-laden branches finally began causing issues. This Hope Water & Light crew was on the Rosston Road about 4:45 am. There were numerous limbs down on US 278 east of Hope. Rosston power was off at 5:15am.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia and Union counties part of winter storm warning with potential one-fourth-inch icing
The weather forecast for the Magnolia area has been upgraded in severity to a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon added Columbia and Union counties to the winter storm warning area that will be in effect until noon Wednesday. Significant icing is expected. Additional...
hopeprescott.com
Ice Storm Wreaks Havoc With Trees and Limbs
After almost two days of virtually no problems from the ice storm, Hempstead and Nevada County residents started experiencing issues in the predawn hours Thursday morning. Power outages occurred and limbs began falling. In some cases, saturated soil and heavy loads of ice resulted in trees falling. In some cases these trees damaged structures. Fallen trees blocked lanes and in an extreme case resulted in US 371 being blocked north of Willisville. Power crews worked through the night in extreme conditions and offered heroic efforts to restore power. So far, the storm hasn’t resulted in any serious injuries.
City of Camden experience power outages due to falling trees
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Camden, Ark. experienced power outages due to falling trees in the Broadway and Austin areas. Residents are encouraged to take an alternate route until the cleanup is finished. “I was standing in the living room and I heard cracking and popping then this happened. I’m just glad it […]
ktalnews.com
Freezing rain remains possible into Wednesday morning
A mixture of rain and freezing rain will continue across the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. The threat of ice will end Wednesday with attention turning to the threat of flood-producing rain Wednesday night and Thursday. A warming trend begins Friday with sunshine. The chance of ice will be highest Tuesday night:...
magnoliareporter.com
Entergy provides update on power restoration following ice storm
Entergy Corporation has released an initial assessment of ice storm damage in South Arkansas, along with an estimate of service restoration times. The Magnolia area saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy assets. More than 150 additional personnel have been brought in to assist in power restoration.
q973radio.com
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Public Schools Closed Wednesday February 1st
The Hope Public Schools have released this statement concerning classes on Wednesday February 1st…. ALL schools will be closed tomorrow, February 1, 2023. It will be an AMI day. Any work sent home by teachers/schools will be checked in the upcoming days. We will resume classes on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Stay safe and have a wonderful day!
hopeprescott.com
Area closings
PRESCOTT – Due to inclement weather, the following have been closed for the day:. In addition, both campuses of UAHT are CLOSED today. Due to inclement weather conditions and for the safety of our students, faculty, and staff, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will be closed today (Wednesday, February 1).
hopeprescott.com
Boil order in effect for Fairview Rd. area
PRESCOTT – A boil order notice has been issued by the Arkansas Department of Health. The notice issued by the Prescott Waterworks is for the area northwest of Fairview Road (Nevada 42). This order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have...
arkadelphian.com
JP says committees needed to address jail conditions, DeGray Lake area
This post has been updated to correct the type of facility the Corps had intended to build at the Lakeview Area and to include comments from Clark County Judge Troy Tucker. Pay raises, live streaming and the formation of committees to address issues at the jail and DeGray Lake will be the topic of conversation when Clark County justices of the peace convene for what is likely to be an eventful and long February meeting. Here’s a look at the upcoming meeting:
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD posts arrest records for last week of January
On January 24, 2023 at approximately 1:18pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Eliezer Reyes, 28, of Grand Rapids, MI. Mr. Reyes was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. The arrest occurred in the 2100 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Reyes was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Murder Trial Underway
The murder trial of Travis Turner is underway in Bowie County. The state is accusing him of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. They found her body in August of 2021 at a residence in Texarkana, and officers arrested Turner later that same day. They expect the trial to last about a week.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in February
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in February 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Terry Joe Cox. Terry Joe Cox, 49, is serving a...
KSLA
Fire claims the life of Texarkana resident
Texarkana, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) and Texarkana Texas Fire Department (TTFP) arrived at a house fire on the 100 block of Jerome Street late afternoon on Feb. 2. Firefighters found one person dead inside of the home, say officials with TTPD.
hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation Presents Check To Funder America
Members of the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation presented a check for $8,000 to Funder America Thursday to assist the company with some rehab work on their rail spur. Presenting the check to Carl Nelson of Funder is Dr. Ladell Douglas on behalf of the EDC. Funder is located on...
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Jonathan Sinyard, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Delphine Pearce, 60, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Corey Beavers, 40, Texarkana, TX Failure to Appear. Stephanie Jones, 63, of Little Rock, AR Failure to Comply. Wilbert Johnson Jr., 35, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 1.25.23. Johnathan Bobo, 43,...
arkadelphian.com
All four Columbia County escapees back in custody | magnoliarepoter.com
MAGNOLIA — All four prisoners who escaped early Monday from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility have been captured. The last remaining escapee, Rico Jermaine Rose, a suspect in a capital murder case, was taken into custody late Monday night, according to Sheriff Leroy Martin. There were no...
hopeprescott.com
Eliezer Reyes Charged With Aggravated Robbery
East Texas police departments warning of 4 'armed and dangerous' inmates who injured jailers, escaped from Arkansas jail
MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — The New Boston Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after four inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail. According to the Columbia County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office, the following inmates drove away from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia around 1:20 a.m. Monday:
