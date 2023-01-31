ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, AR

hopeprescott.com

Hope Suffers Power Outages

The ice storm finally caught up with Hope in the predawn hours Thursday. Many areas lost power as ice-laden branches finally began causing issues. This Hope Water & Light crew was on the Rosston Road about 4:45 am. There were numerous limbs down on US 278 east of Hope. Rosston power was off at 5:15am.
HOPE, AR
Ice Storm Wreaks Havoc With Trees and Limbs

After almost two days of virtually no problems from the ice storm, Hempstead and Nevada County residents started experiencing issues in the predawn hours Thursday morning. Power outages occurred and limbs began falling. In some cases, saturated soil and heavy loads of ice resulted in trees falling. In some cases these trees damaged structures. Fallen trees blocked lanes and in an extreme case resulted in US 371 being blocked north of Willisville. Power crews worked through the night in extreme conditions and offered heroic efforts to restore power. So far, the storm hasn’t resulted in any serious injuries.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

City of Camden experience power outages due to falling trees

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Camden, Ark. experienced power outages due to falling trees in the Broadway and Austin areas. Residents are encouraged to take an alternate route until the cleanup is finished. “I was standing in the living room and I heard cracking and popping then this happened. I’m just glad it […]
CAMDEN, AR
ktalnews.com

Freezing rain remains possible into Wednesday morning

A mixture of rain and freezing rain will continue across the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. The threat of ice will end Wednesday with attention turning to the threat of flood-producing rain Wednesday night and Thursday. A warming trend begins Friday with sunshine. The chance of ice will be highest Tuesday night:...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Entergy provides update on power restoration following ice storm

Entergy Corporation has released an initial assessment of ice storm damage in South Arkansas, along with an estimate of service restoration times. The Magnolia area saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy assets. More than 150 additional personnel have been brought in to assist in power restoration.
MAGNOLIA, AR
q973radio.com

Thursday School Closings and Delays

Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Hope Public Schools Closed Wednesday February 1st

The Hope Public Schools have released this statement concerning classes on Wednesday February 1st…. ALL schools will be closed tomorrow, February 1, 2023. It will be an AMI day. Any work sent home by teachers/schools will be checked in the upcoming days. We will resume classes on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Stay safe and have a wonderful day!
HOPE, AR
Area closings

PRESCOTT – Due to inclement weather, the following have been closed for the day:. In addition, both campuses of UAHT are CLOSED today. Due to inclement weather conditions and for the safety of our students, faculty, and staff, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will be closed today (Wednesday, February 1).
PRESCOTT, AR
Boil order in effect for Fairview Rd. area

PRESCOTT – A boil order notice has been issued by the Arkansas Department of Health. The notice issued by the Prescott Waterworks is for the area northwest of Fairview Road (Nevada 42). This order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have...
PRESCOTT, AR
arkadelphian.com

JP says committees needed to address jail conditions, DeGray Lake area

This post has been updated to correct the type of facility the Corps had intended to build at the Lakeview Area and to include comments from Clark County Judge Troy Tucker. Pay raises, live streaming and the formation of committees to address issues at the jail and DeGray Lake will be the topic of conversation when Clark County justices of the peace convene for what is likely to be an eventful and long February meeting. Here’s a look at the upcoming meeting:
CLARK COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hope PD posts arrest records for last week of January

On January 24, 2023 at approximately 1:18pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Eliezer Reyes, 28, of Grand Rapids, MI. Mr. Reyes was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. The arrest occurred in the 2100 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Reyes was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Murder Trial Underway

The murder trial of Travis Turner is underway in Bowie County. The state is accusing him of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. They found her body in August of 2021 at a residence in Texarkana, and officers arrested Turner later that same day. They expect the trial to last about a week.
TEXARKANA, TX
arkadelphian.com

ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in February

There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in February 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Terry Joe Cox. Terry Joe Cox, 49, is serving a...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Fire claims the life of Texarkana resident

Texarkana, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) and Texarkana Texas Fire Department (TTFP) arrived at a house fire on the 100 block of Jerome Street late afternoon on Feb. 2. Firefighters found one person dead inside of the home, say officials with TTPD.
TEXARKANA, TX
Hope police log

Jonathan Sinyard, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Delphine Pearce, 60, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Corey Beavers, 40, Texarkana, TX Failure to Appear. Stephanie Jones, 63, of Little Rock, AR Failure to Comply. Wilbert Johnson Jr., 35, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 1.25.23. Johnathan Bobo, 43,...
HOPE, AR
Eliezer Reyes Charged With Aggravated Robbery

