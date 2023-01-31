Steelers team captain to play in Pro Bowl Games

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- One of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive veterans is headed to the NFL Pro Bowl Games this weekend.

The team announced on Twitte r that nose tackle Cameron Heyward will be a part of the NFL Pro Bowl games this weekend. He will be replacing Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be playing in the Super Bowl on February 12.

Along with a traditional Pro Bowl game, the weekend begins on Thursday with skills competitions and other activities. His fellow Steelers teammates Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt were also selected to be a part of the games. Watt later backed out of the games due to injury.

Heyward’s other teammates Pat Friermuth, Derek Watt, and Alex Highsmith were selected as alternates.

The former Ohio State Buckeye finished with 74 combined tackles, 10.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in the 2022 season.

