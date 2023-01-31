Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar development partnership supports Tribal communities and corporate ESG goals
Seneca Solar, the energy solutions division of Seneca Holdings, LLC, is expanding its strategic partnership with Alternative Energy Development Group (AEDG), a developer of commercial and industrial clean energy projects. Seneca Solar is a Tribal-owned business whose profits go directly toward supporting the on-territory needs of the members of the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Minnesota senate passes 100% clean energy standard
The Minnesota legislature passed a 100% clean energy standard this morning, and the bill now goes to the Governor’s desk for signing. Vote Solar’s Jenna Warmuth, regional director for the Midwest told pv magazine that she is very confident that Governor Walz will sign the bill, as it was a part of his campaign platform.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Utility-scale updates on Texas 36 GW five-year solar path
Texas is living up to its proverbial “bigness” as it is set to take over as the largest solar market in the United States. A triumphant 36 GW buildout is expected by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) over the next five years, building on the 16 GW that is active to date.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Brookfield Renewable nearly doubles development business to 110 GW from 62 GW
Brookfield Renewable Partners, a Canadian-listed renewable energy developer, reported a record year of growth in 2022, with funds from operations (FFO) of $1.005 billion, or $1.56 per unit for 2022, representing an 8% increase on a per unit basis over 2021. The global renewables power developer posted a strong $4.71 billion of 2022 revenue, a 15% increase over 2021.
pv-magazine-usa.com
A tale of two headlines – nine solar patents upheld, two discarded
The Patent Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board issued a final decision on eleven patents held by Tigo Energy, Inc. From the suit, brought by the SunSpec Alliance, nine of the patents were seemingly ruled in Tigo’s favor, while two of them were apparently ruled in SunSpec’s favor. SunSpec did note that they would potentially appeal the ruling, and needed to have conversations with its members on what to do next.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Window mini-split air conditioner company secures Series A funding
Faced with the age-old quandary of how to cool residential buildings during the summer without central air HVAC systems, compressors that drain the grid and cause system outages, or toxic refrigerants harmful to the environment, a San Francisco start-up has devised a window-mounted mini-split air conditioner (AC). According to the...
Comments / 0