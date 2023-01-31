Former superintendent of Liberty Schools to go forward with trial

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The lawyer for former Liberty Schools Superintendent Joe Nohra told First News that his client will go forward with a trial instead of taking a plea deal.

Norha’s original case on a dozen charges was initially dismissed more than a year ago only to have Trumbull County Prosecutors successfully appeal that decision and have his case re-instated.

Nohra was accused of having a surveillance camera mounted in a school building to watch over an employee station. He and his attorney claimed he was trying to catch an employee accused of theft in office and had the approval of the school board and its lawyers.

That trial is now set to begin Feb. 8.

