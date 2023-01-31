ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cody Rhodes Must Be Careful to Avoid Plummeting Into Old-School Roman Reigns Range

It might not seem like it just yet, but WWE sits in dangerous territory with the current Cody Rhodes saga. Fittingly enough, past mistakes made with his WrestleMania 39 opponent, Roman Reigns, should serve as a major warning sign, complete with big flashing red lights. Right now, Rhodes sits in...
Max Duggan's NFL Potential Questioned by Fans After Being Outshined at Senior Bowl

Several players stood out at the 2023 Senior Bowl as the National team earned a 27-10 win over American team, but it was a day to forget for TCU's Max Duggan. The Heisman Trophy runner-up was the biggest name in the competition and had a chance to improve his stock on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He instead finished 4-of-9 for 26 yards, featuring some missed throws and a brutal fumble.
FORT WORTH, TX
Nets' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Kyrie Irving Trade

And Kyrie Irving's tenure is over with the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn traded the eight-time All-Star and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Nets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Execs View Bryce Young as No. 1 QB Despite Durability Concerns

The majority of NFL executives reportedly view Alabama's Bryce Young as the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the consensus among NFL execs is that Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis make up the top tier of quarterbacks in the class, while Florida's Anthony Richardson is considered a first-round candidate as well.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sand from Beach in Tom Brady's Retirement Video Being Sold on eBay; Reaches $99K

Any sort of memorabilia that's Tom Brady-related will cost a pretty penny. That includes sand, apparently. Someone bottled up sand from the spot on the beach where Brady announced his retirement earlier this week and is selling it on eBay. As of 9:10 p.m. ET on Friday, the bidding had surpassed $99,000.
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL Insiders See Jets Trading for QB; NYJ 'Will at Least Try'

As the Green Bay Packers figure out their next steps at quarterback, the New York Jets remain a popular projected landing spot if Aaron Rodgers gets moved. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on Saturday that people around the NFL who were in Alabama for the Senior Bowl mentioned the Jets a lot as a team that "will at least try" to trade for the four-time NFL MVP.
GREEN BAY, WI
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Year-to-Year Approach' Complicates Packers' Trade Interest

The trade value of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been difficult to gauge because of uncertainty about his playing future. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple NFL executives have said teams are reluctant to part with too much draft capital since Rodgers' "year-to-year approach" to playing means he could retire after the 2023 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Jimmy Garoppolo Suggested as Falcons QB Option by NFL Personnel Evaluator

With two rising young quarterbacks in the pipeline, it's reasonable to believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Well, one NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for the veteran.
ATLANTA, GA

