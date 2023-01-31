Read full article on original website
WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Lost Title to Charlotte Because She Wants to Win Tag Titles
What Ronda Rousey wants, Ronda Rousey gets in WWE. Dave Melzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said Rousey and Shayna Baszler are set for a women's tag team championship run due to a request from the former UFC star. "They made the decision to go with Charlotte [to win the SmackDown...
Report: Browns' Myles Garrett Suffered Dislocated Toe Injury During Pro Bowl Games
The removal of the actual game with live tackling figured to cut down on the injury risk at the Pro Bowl, but that was not the case for Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett on Sunday. Garrett suffered a dislocated toe while he competed in the Pro Bowl Games, although X-rays...
Jon Jones Called Out by Serghei Spivac After Win vs. Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68
After he was done making a statement in the Octagon, Serghei Spivac made a statement on the mic. Spivac submitted Derrick Lewis in the first round of their UFC Fight Night encounter Saturday in Las Vegas. After the fight, he respectfully challenged Jon Jones:. "I want Jon Jones," he said...
Cody Rhodes Must Be Careful to Avoid Plummeting Into Old-School Roman Reigns Range
It might not seem like it just yet, but WWE sits in dangerous territory with the current Cody Rhodes saga. Fittingly enough, past mistakes made with his WrestleMania 39 opponent, Roman Reigns, should serve as a major warning sign, complete with big flashing red lights. Right now, Rhodes sits in...
Raiders' Josh Jacobs Rips New NFL Pro Bowl Format: 'This S--t Is Stupid'
Count Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs among those who aren't in favor of the NFL's new Pro Bowl format. According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Jacobs said Saturday of the Pro Bowl Games, "This s--t is stupid." Since the finalization of the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, the...
Max Duggan's NFL Potential Questioned by Fans After Being Outshined at Senior Bowl
Several players stood out at the 2023 Senior Bowl as the National team earned a 27-10 win over American team, but it was a day to forget for TCU's Max Duggan. The Heisman Trophy runner-up was the biggest name in the competition and had a chance to improve his stock on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He instead finished 4-of-9 for 26 yards, featuring some missed throws and a brutal fumble.
Nets' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Kyrie Irving Trade
And Kyrie Irving's tenure is over with the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn traded the eight-time All-Star and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Nets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
NFL Draft Rumors: QB Hendon Hooker 'Impressed' During Team Interviews at Senior Bowl
Amid questions about his health and age heading into the 2023 NFL draft, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker may have helped himself with in-person meetings at the Senior Bowl. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the 25-year-old Hooker "impressed" teams in his interviews in Alabama this week. Hooker is still recovering after...
NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Execs View Bryce Young as No. 1 QB Despite Durability Concerns
The majority of NFL executives reportedly view Alabama's Bryce Young as the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the consensus among NFL execs is that Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis make up the top tier of quarterbacks in the class, while Florida's Anthony Richardson is considered a first-round candidate as well.
NFL Exec: 'TCU Did Little to Improve' Max Duggan's Mechanics; Accuracy Is 'Erratic'
There is reportedly concern about the mechanics and accuracy of TCU quarterback Max Duggan as he prepares to enter the NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Saturday, an NFL official said the TCU coaching staff "did little to improve" Duggan's throwing mechanics, leading to "erratic" accuracy.
Why the Raiders Should Not Make a Run at Aaron Rodgers amid Latest NFL Trade Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. While he has brought only one Lombardi Trophy to Green Bay, he is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time league MVP. However, Rodgers did not play at a Pro Bowl level...
Sand from Beach in Tom Brady's Retirement Video Being Sold on eBay; Reaches $99K
Any sort of memorabilia that's Tom Brady-related will cost a pretty penny. That includes sand, apparently. Someone bottled up sand from the spot on the beach where Brady announced his retirement earlier this week and is selling it on eBay. As of 9:10 p.m. ET on Friday, the bidding had surpassed $99,000.
NFL Rumors: Jim Irsay Wants to Hire Jeff Saturday as Colts HC, is 'Expected Outcome'
Jeff Saturday's 1-7 record as interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts apparently isn't going to dissuade Jim Irsay from wanting to bring him back on a full-time basis next season. Per The Ringer's Benjamin Solak, the sense from NFL personnel and people close to the Colts' coaching search is...
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL Insiders See Jets Trading for QB; NYJ 'Will at Least Try'
As the Green Bay Packers figure out their next steps at quarterback, the New York Jets remain a popular projected landing spot if Aaron Rodgers gets moved. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on Saturday that people around the NFL who were in Alabama for the Senior Bowl mentioned the Jets a lot as a team that "will at least try" to trade for the four-time NFL MVP.
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Year-to-Year Approach' Complicates Packers' Trade Interest
The trade value of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been difficult to gauge because of uncertainty about his playing future. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple NFL executives have said teams are reluctant to part with too much draft capital since Rodgers' "year-to-year approach" to playing means he could retire after the 2023 season.
2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders, Eagles, Lions Linked to CB with Top-10 Picks
Cornerback appears to have become one of the most coveted position groups leading into the 2023 NFL draft, and at least three teams within the top 10 are considering drafting a player at the position. According to The Ringer's Ben Solak, the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions...
Jimmy Garoppolo Suggested as Falcons QB Option by NFL Personnel Evaluator
With two rising young quarterbacks in the pipeline, it's reasonable to believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Well, one NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for the veteran.
Bears Rumors: 'Prevailing Theme' GM 'Very High' on Targeting Value in 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but that is the franchise's only selection in the top 50, and it's possible it will look to acquire more selections. Bears general manager Ryan Poles "is very high on value," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler,...
Report: Giants, Seahawks Don't Want to Use Franchise Tag on Daniel Jones, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants both made the playoffs this season with pending free agents at quarterback in Geno Smith and Daniel Jones, respectively. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe on Saturday, both teams want to keep their quarterbacks in the fold but would prefer to do so without using the franchise tag.
DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: 'Pretty Major Surprise' If Patriots Trade for Cardinals WR
If DeAndre Hopkins is traded this offseason, don't expect it to be to the New England Patriots. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, "Never say never, but it would be viewed as a pretty major surprise if the Patriots traded for [Hopkins]." Howe added that Hopkins "fell out of...
