WTVCFOX
Hamilton County EMS recognizes personnel for outstanding service in an awards banquet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — On Saturday, the Hamilton County EMS held its annual awards banquet. This event honors the employees that have gone above and beyond to serve the citizens of Hamilton County for the heroic acts and incredible contributions they have done this past year. Hamilton County Director John...
WTVC
'We spend the money:' Hamilton County Commissioners, mayor spar over Silverdale costs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taxpayers are paying for a mistake in Hamilton County, and county commissioners shared their concerns about it at their Wednesday meeting in a heated exchange with Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. As we've been reporting, the cost of an upgrade to the Silverdale Detention Center went...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police investigating after a woman was shot early Sunday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
WTVCFOX
Student facing charges for making bomb threat at East Hamilton Middle Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A student is facing charges for making a bomb threat at East Hamilton Middle School Thursday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. On Thursday the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to East Hamilton Middle School was made aware of an alleged bomb threat.
WTVCFOX
Woman dead, driver hospitalized after crash in Cleveland Sunday morning, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are investigating after two women were involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. The crash happened on Keith Street near Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant around 5:05 a.m. Cleveland Police say two women were found inside the vehicle. The 24-year-old driver was flown by Life...
WTVCFOX
Man fighting for his life after vehicle strikes him in downtown Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after a vehicle struck him in Chattanooga early Friday morning. Chattanooga Police say the incident happened at about 1 a.m. on the 1900 block of Market Street. CPD officers arrived to find the unidentified 38-year-old man suffering from life-threatening...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
WTVCFOX
Sweetwater Police officers shoot man threatening family members with gun, TBI says
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Police officers in Sweetwater, Tennessee shot a man who pointed a gun at them late Thursday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). A TBI release says the incident happened at a home on Raby Road. Officers responded to a report that a man...
thunder1320.com
Deceased Female Found on Lightfoot Lane in Franklin County: Investigation Underway
Breaking news, on February 2nd, 2023 at approximately 9:56 am, a deceased female was found on Lightfoot Lane. Franklin County Sheriff arrived on the scene and transported the 53-year-old female to the Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems hospital where she was pronounced dead. The case is under investigation and an...
WBIR
TBI investigating Sweetwater police shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sweetwater police shot a suspect. It happened Thursday night and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, TBI says.
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
WDEF
Brainerd High Principal put on leave
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has placed a high school principal on leave pending an investigation. Brainerd High’s Dr. Crystal Sorrells was put on leave effective on Monday. She has been under fire since an incident at the school earlier this month. A parent...
WTVCFOX
Driver injured in head-on crash in Rhea County Friday night, says THP
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it crossed the center line into opposing traffic. The truck struck a tractor trailer head-on that was traveling westbound, says THP. THP says the 20-year-old driver of the...
GBI says North GA deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot and killed
Many departments that don’t use cameras are in rural areas, like Gordon County, where funding can be an issue.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
WDEF
Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
