A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills
Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
OnlyInYourState
This Restaurant In West Virginia Is The Only One Of Its Kind And You’ll Want To Visit
Where can you find an international Halal restaurant with a nearly 50-year history of delicious food and excellent service to its community that’s actually located in an airport and offers up-close-and-personal runway views to diners as they enjoy their meal? Nowhere! Nowhere except at Ali Baba Restaurant, that is, a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean dining option in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Sheetz ends 'smile policy' immediately
SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz's so-called "smile policy" is coming to an end.Sheetz's employee handbook previously said applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."According to the company, it is getting rid of the policy, but it's still leaving an impact on those already affected.It was the beginning of the new year, and Rose Counts had just started a new job at a Sheetz store in Circleville, Ohio when she was brought into work and learned about a policy with the company."I was very uncomfortable. I didn't feel...
Police release name of person in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in West Virginia
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) -Moundsville police have released the name of the person who got struck by a vehicle in Marshall County. Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County The man is 63-year-old Harold Franklin Williams Williams was struck by a vehicle on First Street and Jefferson Avenue on Thursday. […]
Ohio deputies save man from farm accident
Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
West Virginia State Police investigating propane theft in Upshur County
The West Virginia State Police's Buckhannon detachment is investigating a propane theft that happened late Tuesday night in Upshur County.
Preston County home destroyed in fire
A Preston County home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday.
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
Gov. Justice appoints two to Judicial Circuit Court
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He worked as a civil attorney primarily in Barbour and Taylor Counties before being elected as Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney in 2016.
Clarksburg Police ask for help finding person wanted for questioning
The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help from the public finding someone who is wanted for questioning in connection to a larceny investigation.
wajr.com
Arrest made after Hazel’s House of Hope disturbance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man is facing multiple charges after an altercation at Hazel’s House of Hope on Wednesday. Staff members called the Morgantown Police Department when Richard Arthur Kempf, 53, became unruly and would not leave the Scptt Avenue facility when asked. When police arrived and asked Kempf...
WDTV
5 News Investigates: A silent crisis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
WDTV
Barn collapses in early morning fire
TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire early this morning for more than four hours. Crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Number 4 Rd. in Tunnelton around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Preston County 911 Center. When crews arrived on...
2 facing charges after woman robbed, beaten and left on I-79, West Virginia
A man and a woman are facing charges after deputies say they stole a woman's phone and laptop after physically beating her, then left her on the side of the interstate.
WDTV
Mon Power encourages customers to ask for help as National Energy Assistance Day approaches
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - February 1 was National Energy Assistance Day, and Mon Power encouraged customers to reach out if they were struggling to pay their utility bill. Fairmont customer service representative with Mon Power, Thomas Shupp, shared his story with customers. As he’s not always been able to afford bills himself.
