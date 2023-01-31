SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz's so-called "smile policy" is coming to an end.Sheetz's employee handbook previously said applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."According to the company, it is getting rid of the policy, but it's still leaving an impact on those already affected.It was the beginning of the new year, and Rose Counts had just started a new job at a Sheetz store in Circleville, Ohio when she was brought into work and learned about a policy with the company."I was very uncomfortable. I didn't feel...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO