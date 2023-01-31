ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills

Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
OnlyInYourState

This Restaurant In West Virginia Is The Only One Of Its Kind And You’ll Want To Visit

Where can you find an international Halal restaurant with a nearly 50-year history of delicious food and excellent service to its community that’s actually located in an airport and offers up-close-and-personal runway views to diners as they enjoy their meal? Nowhere! Nowhere except at Ali Baba Restaurant, that is, a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean dining option in Morgantown, West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz ends 'smile policy' immediately

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz's so-called "smile policy" is coming to an end.Sheetz's employee handbook previously said applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."According to the company, it is getting rid of the policy, but it's still leaving an impact on those already affected.It was the beginning of the new year, and Rose Counts had just started a new job at a Sheetz store in Circleville, Ohio when she was brought into work and learned about a policy with the company."I was very uncomfortable. I didn't feel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Police release name of person in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in West Virginia

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) -Moundsville police have released the name of the person who got struck by a vehicle in Marshall County. Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County The man is 63-year-old Harold Franklin Williams Williams was struck by a vehicle on First Street and Jefferson Avenue on Thursday. […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies save man from farm accident

Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio American Legion catches on fire

The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints two to Judicial Circuit Court

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He worked as a civil attorney primarily in Barbour and Taylor Counties before being elected as Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney in 2016.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Arrest made after Hazel’s House of Hope disturbance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man is facing multiple charges after an altercation at Hazel’s House of Hope on Wednesday. Staff members called the Morgantown Police Department when Richard Arthur Kempf, 53, became unruly and would not leave the Scptt Avenue facility when asked. When police arrived and asked Kempf...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

5 News Investigates: A silent crisis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Barn collapses in early morning fire

TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire early this morning for more than four hours. Crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Number 4 Rd. in Tunnelton around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Preston County 911 Center. When crews arrived on...
TUNNELTON, WV

