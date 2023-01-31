ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Woonsocket woman charged with murder in dad’s death

By Carl Sisson, Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the man who was reportedly killed by his own daughter in Woonsocket Monday.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells 12 News Joseph Pamula, 70, was found dead inside his home on Cato Street.

Oates said the victim’s daughter, 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula, was taken into police custody and charged with domestic first-degree murder.

Jennifer lived with her father, according to the police chief, though the moments leading up to Joseph’s death remain unknown at this time.

jane doe3
5d ago

worst she probably was abusing him and he wanted out a d she killed him cause she knew she couldn't live on her own or had no where else to go

