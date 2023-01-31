Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
Bron Breakker Makes a Statement, Beats Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Pics, Clips)
– Bron Breakker put an exclamation point on his win over Grayson Waller at tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Before picking up the victory, Breakker made sure to tell a nearly beaten Waller that the cage was his “dog pound” and that he runs NXT. Ahead...
Opening Betting Odds Released For Wrestlemania 39
While Wrestlemania 39 isn’t until April, the opening betting lines are already available for the show’s two announced matches. The odds were sent to us via BetOnline:. Charlotte Flair (c) +300 (3/1)
Matt Riddle Thanks Girlfriend for Support During His Recovery, Shares Photos of New Grill
– As previously reported, Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV in December, and it was rumored he failed a second drug test and entered rehab. The WWE Superstar shared a photo on his Twitter over the weekend, showing he received a new grill from Alligator Jesus. He also shared some photos with his girlfriend, Misha Montana, thanking her for her support during his recovery period.
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Ask 411 Wrestling: Why Did Ric Flair Not Wrestle at Summerslam 1992?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Conor McGregor Returning for Fight With Michael Chandler, Coaching TUF 31
In an announcement from UFC President Dana White, he confirmed that former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon for an upcoming fight with Michael Chandler. Both men will coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler.
Jessie Jones On Working With AJ Mendez In WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Why Fans Should Watch WOW
Lee Sanders of The RCWR Show recently interviewed WOW – Women Of Wrestling star Jessie Jones (aka Jessie Belle Smoothers). She spoke candidly on the newest season of the show, working with AJ Lee, David McLane’s impact, and more. Check out the highlights and video below:. On Working...
Jon Moxley On the Risk He Took Joining AEW, Says AEW Is Part Of His Legacy
Jon Moxley was one of the first big names to jump from WWE to AEW, and he recently weighed in on the risk he and others took doing so. Moxley talked during his appearance on The Justin Kinner Show about joining AEW, how he views the company as part of his legacy and more. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
WWE Live Results 2.4.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event last night in Columbus, Georgia featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. Butch & Ridge Holland. * Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven. * Braun...
Note On Why Royal Rumble Plans Were Changed For Edge
It was reported earlier today that a match between Edge and Finn Balor could happen at this year’s Wrestlemania, but it was originally rumored for the Royal Rumble. Specifically, a Hell in a Cell match was rumored between the Brood version of Edge and the Demon version of Balor.
Jon Moxley Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
– AEW star Jon Moxley is making a return to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport for GCW’s The Collective during WrestleMania Week. As announced by the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Moxley will be competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. Moxley previously competed at Bloodsport 8 almost a year ago,...
WWE News: Liv Morgan Eyes Charlotte Flair’s Title in New Tweet, Damian Priest Reveals Plans for Raw
– At yesterday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Ohio, Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her SmackDown Women’s Title. Liv Morgan later shared a photo earlier today showing her eyeing Charlotte’s belt in the matchup. Liv...
Note On Recent Office Firings Made In WWE and Why It Happened
It was reported last month that WWE was preparing to make several office cuts, though at the time it was unknown where the cuts would come from. A week later, it was announced that Matthew Drew, Senior Vice President of International, left the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the...
Adam Cole Gives An Update On Kyle O’Reilly, Says He’s ‘Doing Good’
In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio (via Fightful), Adam Cole gave an update on Kyle O’Reilly, who has been out of action in AEW since June of last year. O’Reilly had neck fusion surgery in September and said in January that he was dealing with a post-surgical problem.
Dax Harwood Gives Final Response to Road Dogg’s Comments About Him, Says His Priorities Are Straight
The always controversial Dax Harwood again addressed further negative comments about him from the Road Dogg. On the FTR Podcast, Uncle Daxy said he would talk about Road Dogg one more time. Dax not only claimed Road Dogg was a hanger-on to the real stars, but got heated with co-host Matt Koon as a result of some words by Road Dogg’s co-host on the Conrad Thompson network, one “Casio Kid.” Read on for the highlights:
Bayley Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Bayley is taking a trip to Tuesday nights, with an appearance set for this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Sunday that the Damage CTRL member will host an episode of Ding Dong Hello! on Tuesday’s episode with Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne as guests.
Swerve Strickland On His Feud With Dustin Rhodes, Says It Doesn’t Need a Title Involved
Swerve Strickland and Dustin Rhodes are at odds in AEW, and Strickland recently weighed in on the feud and his plans for dealing with Rhodes. Rhodes came out to make a save for Brian Pillman from a post-match attack by Strickland and Mogul Affiliates on the latest episode of AEW Rampage and Swerve talked about the situation in an appearance on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast. You can check out the highlights below:
