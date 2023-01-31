Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE 2K23 Team On Improvements To Universe Mode, John Cena Executive Producing Soundtrack
WWE 2K23 is arriving in March, and the game’s developers recently discussed improvements to the Universe Mode and more. ScreenRant spoke with Lynell Jinks, Bryan Williams and Dino Zucconi about the game, which arrives on March 17th, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. Jinks on...
Next Week’s The Last Of Us To Release Early on HBO Max
HBO Max is giving next week’s episode of The Last Of Us an early release in order to avoid conflict with the Super Bowl. HBO announced on Sunday that episode five will release on HBO Max and HBO On Demand on February 10th at 9 PM ET/.6 PM PT before it premieres on HBO’s linear channel on February 12th at 9 PM ET/PT. The show will then return to its cross-platform Sunday release slot through the season finale.
Latest On Taping Plans For ROH TV Series
A new report has details on when ROH’s TV series will begin taping. Fightful Select reports that the site’s Will Washington has learned the ROH TV tapings will take place in Florida on the final weekend of February, according to what talent have been told. Members of the roster assumed that the tapings will take place at Universal; Studios, where AEW often films episodes of AEW Dark.
Trailer Released For New Thriller Stalker Featuring Bret Hart
Bret Hart has a role in the new thriller Stalker, and the full trailer for the movie is online. Gravitas Ventures has released the trailer for the Steve Johnson-directed film, which you can check out below. The movie stars Sophie Skelton, Stuart Brennan and the WWE Hall of Famer with a March 24th release date in select theaters and On Demand.
