Related
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
u.today

Current Massive 5,572% SHIB Burn Rate Spike Not What It Seems: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January

Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suddenly Turns Green as Whale Transactions Jump 56%

u.today

Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals

Benzinga

'Gala Dinner With Donald Trump' Now For 1 Ethereum As Sweepstake NFT Floor Price Plunges By 94%

The floor price of Donald Trump Winner Sweepstakes NFT has plunged by 94%, since its first sale on Jan. 12, to 0.122 Ethereum ETH/USD, worth $192. What Happened: Sweepstake NFTs feature images of Trump displaying a sign resembling a ticket, which outlines the prizes offered during the minting, such as a Gala dinner in Miami with Trump, a group cocktail at Mar-A-Lago, a one-on-one conversation with Trump, an hour of golf with the former president and two friends, as well as a Zoom call.
u.today

270 Billion SHIB Sent to Exchanges by Bankrupt Broker, Here's Shiba Inu Token Price Reaction

Cryptocurrencies worth around $9.6 million were transferred to major centralized exchanges today from the accounts of bankrupt North American crypto broker Voyager (VGX), PeckShieldAlert reports. About a third of this was made up of Shiba Inu tokens, specifically 270 billion SHIB. The destination of the displaced cryptocurrencies was Coinbase, Kraken and Binance US, the U.S. arm of the black-and-yellow crypto giant.
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says

On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
u.today

$150,000 Inevitable for Bitcoin (BTC) If It Makes This Move: Investor Mike Alfred

