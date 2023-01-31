Read full article on original website
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Meta stock could jump 30% as Mark Zuckerberg sobers up on his metaverse ambitions and focuses on other initiatives, Gene Munster says
Meta stock could see a 30% upside as Mark Zuckerberg shows he's listening to investors, Gene Munster says. Despite the Meta CEO's ambitions in the metaverse, Zuckerberg promised investors a "year of efficiency." The metaverse isn't among its top priorities this year, after the company burned through $13.72 billion in...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies Following Report That Elon Musk Will Introduce Crypto Payments to Twitter
The dog-themed memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) is soaring as news spreads that Elon Musk is reportedly making moves that could bring crypto payments to Twitter. According to the Financial Times, Twitter is applying for regulatory licenses throughout the United States to permit payments on the microblogging platform. Twitter is simultaneously building...
u.today
Current Massive 5,572% SHIB Burn Rate Spike Not What It Seems: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January
Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
Successful startup founder tells Elon Musk he'd pay $100 to get old Twitter back
Nikita Bier, whose startups have been acquired by Discord and Facebook, isn't a fan of the product changes Elon Musk has made with Twitter.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suddenly Turns Green as Whale Transactions Jump 56%
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
u.today
Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals
'Gala Dinner With Donald Trump' Now For 1 Ethereum As Sweepstake NFT Floor Price Plunges By 94%
The floor price of Donald Trump Winner Sweepstakes NFT has plunged by 94%, since its first sale on Jan. 12, to 0.122 Ethereum ETH/USD, worth $192. What Happened: Sweepstake NFTs feature images of Trump displaying a sign resembling a ticket, which outlines the prizes offered during the minting, such as a Gala dinner in Miami with Trump, a group cocktail at Mar-A-Lago, a one-on-one conversation with Trump, an hour of golf with the former president and two friends, as well as a Zoom call.
DeFi Token Blows Past Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains With 30% Surge After Governance Tokens Issue
Decentralized exchange dYdX’s native token DYDX DYDX/USD is rallying over 30% in the last 24 hours, surpassing Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: At the time of writing, DYDX was trading at $3.174. Apex crypto above $23,000, up 1.2% and ETH at $1,584 up 1% in the last 24 hours.
u.today
270 Billion SHIB Sent to Exchanges by Bankrupt Broker, Here's Shiba Inu Token Price Reaction
Cryptocurrencies worth around $9.6 million were transferred to major centralized exchanges today from the accounts of bankrupt North American crypto broker Voyager (VGX), PeckShieldAlert reports. About a third of this was made up of Shiba Inu tokens, specifically 270 billion SHIB. The destination of the displaced cryptocurrencies was Coinbase, Kraken and Binance US, the U.S. arm of the black-and-yellow crypto giant.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says
On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
u.today
$150,000 Inevitable for Bitcoin (BTC) If It Makes This Move: Investor Mike Alfred
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano-Powered Algorithmic Stablecoin Djed Reserve Ratio Hits 630% With 29 Million $ADA Backing
The reserve ratio of the recently launched Cardano-powered algorithmic stablecoin Djed ($DJED) has now surpassed 600% after investors moved over 28.3 million $ADA to its base reserves to mint over 11.4 million DJED. According to data from the project’s website, its reserve ratio is currently sitting at 628%, while its...
