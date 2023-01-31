AEW News: Samoa Joe Chats With Renee Paquette, Adam Cole Plays Halo With Claudio Castagnoli, Danhausen Unboxes Marvel Legends Set

Read full article on original website
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
Opening Betting Odds Released For Wrestlemania 39
While Wrestlemania 39 isn’t until April, the opening betting lines are already available for the show’s two announced matches. The odds were sent to us via BetOnline:. Charlotte Flair (c) +300 (3/1)
Bron Breakker Makes a Statement, Beats Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Pics, Clips)
– Bron Breakker put an exclamation point on his win over Grayson Waller at tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Before picking up the victory, Breakker made sure to tell a nearly beaten Waller that the cage was his “dog pound” and that he runs NXT. Ahead...
Jessie Jones On Working With AJ Mendez In WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Why Fans Should Watch WOW
Lee Sanders of The RCWR Show recently interviewed WOW – Women Of Wrestling star Jessie Jones (aka Jessie Belle Smoothers). She spoke candidly on the newest season of the show, working with AJ Lee, David McLane’s impact, and more. Check out the highlights and video below:. On Working...
Samoa Joe On Samoan Representation In Wrestling, The Bloodline Carrying The Samoan Legacy
On a recent edition of The Sessions, Samoa Joe spoke to Renee Paquette about the Polynesian and Samoan legacy in pro wrestling. Joe talked about wrestling being one of the only places Samoans were represented in the sporting sphere, and his pride in his own work and that of the Roman Reigns and the Bloodline in carrying the legacy forward. Joe also talked about how pro wrestling helped his relationship with his own father. Excerpts from the conversation below:
Conor McGregor Returning for Fight With Michael Chandler, Coaching TUF 31
In an announcement from UFC President Dana White, he confirmed that former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon for an upcoming fight with Michael Chandler. Both men will coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler.
Adam Cole Gives An Update On Kyle O’Reilly, Says He’s ‘Doing Good’
In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio (via Fightful), Adam Cole gave an update on Kyle O’Reilly, who has been out of action in AEW since June of last year. O’Reilly had neck fusion surgery in September and said in January that he was dealing with a post-surgical problem.
Jon Moxley On the Risk He Took Joining AEW, Says AEW Is Part Of His Legacy
Jon Moxley was one of the first big names to jump from WWE to AEW, and he recently weighed in on the risk he and others took doing so. Moxley talked during his appearance on The Justin Kinner Show about joining AEW, how he views the company as part of his legacy and more. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 demographic rating from the week before. The show brought in 901,000 viewers and an 0.31 rating (401,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for this week’s episode, including each quarter-hour.
Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins and Becky Lunch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
WWE News: Liv Morgan Eyes Charlotte Flair’s Title in New Tweet, Damian Priest Reveals Plans for Raw
– At yesterday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Ohio, Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her SmackDown Women’s Title. Liv Morgan later shared a photo earlier today showing her eyeing Charlotte’s belt in the matchup. Liv...
Matt Riddle Thanks Girlfriend for Support During His Recovery, Shares Photos of New Grill
– As previously reported, Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV in December, and it was rumored he failed a second drug test and entered rehab. The WWE Superstar shared a photo on his Twitter over the weekend, showing he received a new grill from Alligator Jesus. He also shared some photos with his girlfriend, Misha Montana, thanking her for her support during his recovery period.
Swerve Strickland On His Feud With Dustin Rhodes, Says It Doesn’t Need a Title Involved
Swerve Strickland and Dustin Rhodes are at odds in AEW, and Strickland recently weighed in on the feud and his plans for dealing with Rhodes. Rhodes came out to make a save for Brian Pillman from a post-match attack by Strickland and Mogul Affiliates on the latest episode of AEW Rampage and Swerve talked about the situation in an appearance on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE News: Elias Is Ready to Begin His Road to WrestleMania, Top 10 Elimination Chamber Pods Destroyed, Dakotai Kai Plays The Last of Us
– WWE Superstar Elias is ready to start his road to WrestleMania. he faces Montez Ford in a qualifying match for the US Title Elimination Chamber Match at this month’s event. Ahead of the match, Elias tweeted, “Tomorrow night my Road to #WrestleMania begins! It’s been a hard walk,...
More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings
A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports the following from the show:. * Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.
Aubrey Edwards On Overseeing AEW Elite GM Game, Her History In Video Game Work
Aubrey Edwards is a big part of AEW’s video game work due to her history in the gaming industry, and she recently discussed the mobile game and more. Edwards spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:. On...
Various News: NJPW STRONG 98 Broadcast Available, Hitman Hart Documentary On Blu-Ray
– New Japan Pro-Wrestling made Episode 98 of NJPW STRONG available in entirety on their YouTube channel and you can find it below. – A limited-edition Blu-Ray release of the Bret Hart documentary Hitman Hart – Wrestling with Shadows is being released. Tthe documentary trailer can be seen below, and the promotional notes for the release are as follows:
Jon Moxley Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
– AEW star Jon Moxley is making a return to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport for GCW’s The Collective during WrestleMania Week. As announced by the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Moxley will be competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. Moxley previously competed at Bloodsport 8 almost a year ago,...
