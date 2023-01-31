ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Korean BBQ and Hot Pot Concept, KPot, Opening in Akers Mill Square This Summer

By Drew Pittock
 5 days ago
The Korean barbecue and hot pot concept, KPot, is opening in Akers Mill Square at 2955 Cobb Pkwy SE around August of this year, according to franchisee Leo Zheng, who worked with Ed Lee of Capital Properties Group, LLC to secure the lease.

“We are always excited to bring a variety of Eastern cultures and food to the community,” Zheng tells What Now Atlanta . “For example, this is Korean barbecue, and we also have the hot pot with a different soup base – Japanese Miso, and the Thai flavor, which is Thai Tom Yum, we’re also bringing in Chinese, it’s called Szechuan Spicy – so it’s just different cultural flavors and cuisine in the restaurant.”

In fact, the KPot recipe is reflected in its origin story which, according to the company’s website , was “Born from four friends from different backgrounds who blended their cuisines over a shared table,” culminating in a “unique, hands-on, all-you-can-eat experience that merges traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors.”

Needless to say, KPot has something for everyone, with a whopping 18-page menu of soup bases, proteins – including tofu for vegetarians – and an array of fresh vegetables. Meanwhile, on the Korean BBQ side, folks can opt for seafood, pork, beef, chicken, and vegetables.

“It’s a fun atmosphere,” says Zheng, adding, “it’s a fun place for friends and family…to hang out.”



Comments / 0

 

