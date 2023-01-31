BREAKING: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner Representing Magic at 2023 Rising Stars Challenge

A pair of the Orlando Magic's top prospects will be under the bright lights at All-Star Weekend in next month's Rising Stars Challenge.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic likely won't have a player in this year's All-Star Game ... but there will be some rising stars competing to kick off the weekend.

According to The Athletic, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will participate in this year's Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City.

Here's a full list of those participating in the event:

Rookies : Paolo Banchero ( Orlando Magic ), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks), Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets), Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Sophomores : Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Bones Hyland (Denver Nuggets), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Franz Wagner ( Orlando Magic )

G League : Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Mojave King (G League Ignite), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite), Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats), Scotty Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers)

If last year's format repeats itself, the 28 players will be drafted into four teams of seven and compete in two semifinal games to 50 points.

The winning teams will then face off in a game to 25 points to determine the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge.

Last year, Wagner was part of the winning "Team Barry," drafted by NBA legend Rick Barry. Now, he's eyeing a second championship in Salt Lake next month.

