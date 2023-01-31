ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Longtime civil judge in New Orleans to retire in May

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A longtime civil district judge in New Orleans has announced plans to retire in May.

Judge Robin Giarrusso revealed her decision to retire May 1 in a statement released Monday. She will leave the bench following the completion of her 35th year and retires as the second most senior state court judge in Louisiana.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my granddaughters, continuing to serve the community in a volunteer capacity and taking some long-overdue time to travel,” she said.

Giarrusso first took office on April 29, 1988, and served as the court’s Chief Judge from 1998 to 2000.

“I am proud of running an efficient docket, being accessible, and being a mentor to younger lawyers and judges,” she said.

Before being elected as a judge, Giarrusso worked as an assistant city attorney and as deputy city attorney, serving as New Orleans’ chief legal counsel for contract and construction litigation and public bid law issues.

The Louisiana Supreme Court will appoint an ad hoc judge to handle the Division G docket after Giarrusso retires, until a replacement is decided in a special election.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Federal judge keeps Kilpatrick under supervised release, says ex-Mayor not accepting responsibility

(WXYZ) — In two separate orders, US District Judge Nandy Edmunds has denied motions by Kwame Kilpatrick and Bobby Ferguson to terminate their supervised release. Both Kilpatrick and Ferguson, who were convicted of corruption related to Kilpatrick's time in office as Mayor of Detroit, became eligible for termination of their relief one year after they were released from prison.
DETROIT, MI
coloradopolitics.com

State Supreme Court faults defendant for not objecting to sleeping juror

If a criminal defendant had a problem with the juror who repeatedly fell asleep during his trial, he should have objected to it, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday. The justices reached that conclusion even after acknowledging all parties at Elliott J. Forgette's burglary trial were aware of the sleeping juror and Forgette's defense attorney had specifically asked the trial judge to "rouse" the man.
COLORADO STATE
TMZ.com

Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
KPEL 96.5

FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Louisiana sorority student Madison Brooks fatally struck by car after alleged rape

Four male suspects have been arrested in the rape of a Louisiana State University sorority member after she was later dumped on the side of the road and fatally struck by a car following a night of drinking, police said. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, turned themselves in Monday, more than a week after 19-year-old Madison Brooks was fatally struck in Baton Rouge, the Advocate reported. A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old boy who had not been identified because he is a minor, turned himself in on Sunday, the outlet reported. Brooks had been drinking at Reggie’s, a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes

Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
newsnationnow.com

What does Curtis ‘Cousin Eddie’ Smith know in Murdaugh case?

(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh claims Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith is responsible for the death of his wife and son. The attorney representing Smith, however, believes her client will be a star witness in Murdaugh’s trial and that as a result, Smith’s name will be cleared.
freightwaves.com

No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam

Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy