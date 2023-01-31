Arvada branch is the latest library to close after meth residue found inside

With concerns about meth contamination growing across Colorado's Front Range, library officials are having to decide if they should test or not and the requirements are less than clear.

It comes after closures in Boulder , Englewood , Littleton and now Arvada.

"There was just enough suspicion that made us think out of an abundance of caution it was something we wanted to do," Donna Walker, Executive Director Jefferson County Library System said.

Their Arvada branch now the latest to close.

"We got the results Saturday morning," she said.

In Colorado contaminated means meth residue is found to be above .5 micrograms per 15 and half square inches.

The state requirement was designed for residential testing with children in mind, not public spaces.

In settings like public bathrooms where a much of the testing is now focused, the exposure is much different and health experts say health risks are low.

"Because the exposure is going to be in the room and if you go in and then leave, you're going to have a small exposure. You may have some unexpected health effects. But I don't think that you're going to have long-term health concerns," Dr. Karin Pacheco, an allergist and occupational medicine expert at National

Jewish Health told CBS News Colorado.

While some simply chose not to test, those who do and find meth must spend thousands of dollars to get it cleaned up. It's now prompting questions about if a more appropriate measurement should be considered.

"Can we change that regulation so we aren't costing the public money unnecessarily or creating a situation that puts people at risk?" Walker said.

In the meantime, she says the county's public health agency similar to other cases will be leading the response.

Walker says for patrons' books and other materials are safe.