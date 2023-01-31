Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Sununu "definitely thinking about" 2024 presidential bid
Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) said Sunday that he is "definitely thinking about" running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Why it matters: A number of Republicans have already signaled their interest in jumping into the 2024 presidential contest, including Nikki Haley, who is expected to formally announce her bid this month.
DeSantis files complaint against Orlando foundation over holiday drag event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) administration is seeking to revoke the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation's liquor license after hosting a holiday-themed drag event, which children were allowed to attend. The big picture: Children attending drag performances has been under debate since 2018, when libraries saw controversy as they tried to...
Ilhan Omar voted out of a House committee
Rep. Ilhan Omar was removed on Thursday from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Congressional Black Caucus members visited the White House while the House Republicans kicked off their investigations. Plus, the state of paid — and unpaid — leave for American workers. And, winter bears down across the U.S.
Senators to receive briefing next week on China balloon, Schumer says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that the Senate will receive a classified briefing on China on Feb. 15 in the wake of the surveillance balloon that traveled across part of the U.S. last week. The big picture: Some lawmakers have been demanding more information related to the...
The Dems who want to call GOP's debt ceiling bluff
A subtle political recalibration is leaving House Republicans with potentially less leverage to force spending cuts. The big picture: As national debt has risen from around $19 trillion in 2011 to more than $31 trillion today, many left-leaning economists have begun to rethink the risks of debt accumulation, and some congressional Democrats say they no longer view it with as much alarm.
House eyes making committee removals tougher
House Republicans and Democrats will negotiate how to make it more difficult for the majority party to hold votes on removing the other party's members from committees. Why it matters: The changes could defuse an ongoing spat over committee assignments that lawmakers in both parties say is fueling already-boiling tensions in the House.
China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech
China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
Capitol Pulse: Colorado's business community says it's being targeted by Democrats
🏛 Capitol Pulse is a weekly feature to catch up quick on what's happening at the Legislature.Gov. Jared Polis had lunch with business leaders in late January and heard an earful — mostly about where he's failing.The pre-recorded video that played over the sound of forks clanking against plates featured business leaders bemoaning the lack of skilled workers in the state, breakdowns in the education system and a regulatory environment that "chills investment and … hiring."State of play: This legislative session, the business community feels like it's the red meat on Democratic leaders' plate.Polis made an unusually direct attack on...
Biden's new chief of staff to set a course for '24
In Jeff Zients’ White House, meetings will start (and end) on time, decks and slides will replace memos, and subordinates will be empowered to make decisions. Why it matters: As Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s successor, Zients will bring a decidedly different management style to the position, with ripple effects across an administration pointing toward the 2024 election, current and former officials say.
GOP panel subpoenas Biden officials over protests
House Republicans sent subpoenas to three top Biden administration officials on Friday, escalating a probe into what GOP lawmakers see as bias in the government's investigations of school board protesters. Why it matters: The subpoenas, reviewed by Axios, were sent by the House Judiciary Committee to Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
This week at the Virginia Capitol: GOP’s trans sports ban
House Republicans are advancing a ban on transgender girls and women competing in K-12 women’s sports. Why it matters: The legislation is part of a nationwide push in the GOP to roll back transgender rights. What’s happening: The Virginia bill cleared its first subcommittee on a party-line vote earlier...
Big barrier to Black representation in Congress rapidly declines
Of the 60 Black lawmakers elected to Congress this year, 30 now represent states or districts with a plurality of white voters, according to an Axios analysis. Why it matters: It marks a dramatic shift from the recent past, when most Black lawmakers hailed from majority-minority districts specifically drawn to elect them. In 2014, only eight (of 43) elected Black lawmakers were from plurality-white states or districts.
ACLU files lawsuit to uncover possible FISA surveillance abuses
The ACLU is suing the intelligence community in an attempt to potentially expose abuses of a warrantless surveillance program, just as Congress debates its existence. Driving the news: The ACLU filed a complaint Friday, a copy of which was shared first with Axios, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against the NSA, CIA, the DOJ and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to compel the release of records related to surveillance.
Joe Manchin feels the heat in West Virginia
Get ready for one of the messiest statewide campaigns in recent West Virginia history — whether or not Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) runs for re-election. Why it matters: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) would pose the biggest Republican threat Manchin has faced in his 12-year Senate career. Justice,...
Washington considers lowering legal BAC limit to .05%
Washington could become the second state in the nation after Utah to lower the legal limit of a driver's blood alcohol content (BAC) from .08% to .05%. State lawmakers are currently considering a bill — which has bipartisan sponsors, a nod from the governor and the support of the Washington State Patrol — that would move the rate within the range of zero tolerance laws that currently apply to those under age 21.
The right’s anti-ESG crusader
The right’s most prominent crusader against climate-conscious investing is vying for states to spurn Big Finance — and deal with his own business instead. Driving the news: Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy says he hopes his firm, Strive Asset Management, becomes the go-to alternative for GOP states seeking to ditch the BlackRocks of the world.
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0