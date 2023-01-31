Kelly Clarkson Moves Out Of LA Home, Beefs Up Security As Her Stalker Nightmare Continues

MEGA

Singer Kelly Clarkson has moved out of her Los Angeles home temporarily and has hired additional security to keep her family safe from a dangerous stalker who won’t stop, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source close to Clarkson revealed that the entertainer and her children have left the Toluca Lake, California mansion they live in.

An insider said, “The LAPD is working hard to protect Kelly; they’re doing regular checks on the home. Plus, Kelly has hired additional security who are always patrolling the grounds.”

Another source added, “She feels unsafe with a stalker on the loose and is having sleepless nights over her children’s safety, too. She has temporarily fled the property and is staying in a secret location.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the stalker has shown up at Clarkson’s home 18 documented times, often leaving weird and unwanted gifts.

Earlier this month, the stalker was arrested again after showing up at the home. The suspect, Huguette Nicole Young, was taken into custody after violating Clarkson’s restraining order.

Clarkson’s new security observed the alleged stalker show up at the home and called 911. Court documents revealed that Young showed up to the home at exactly 8:59 PM on multiple occasions.

Young has a history with Clarkson. They previously showed up at her Nashville home in the past and then followed up when she moved to Los Angeles.

On top of Young, Clarkson obtained a restraining order against another man Victor Fernandez. In court documents, her security team explained that Fernandez showed up at her home on Thanksgiving and tried to make contact with Clarkson.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the scary situation has led to Clarkson asking the producers of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, to move it from Los Angeles to New York for the next season.

Sources said the execs have yet to make a decision on the matter. “Kelly is in talks to move production of The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York. She initiated the conversation because the woman keeps returning to her house,” the source said.