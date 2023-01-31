CMPD continues to crack down on rise of street takeovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Street takeovers are taking over Charlotte with the latest incident outside the NASCAR Hall Of Fame.

People living in Uptown at the intersection of South Brevard Street and East Brooklyn Village Avenue say they initially thought it was a fight.

CMPD wrote in a tweet the department responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday about dozens of vehicles shutting down the intersection and performing stunts.

Officers cleared the intersection at 10:48 p.m. about 15 minutes after arriving. CMPD remained in the area to prevent another takeover from happening.

Over the last few years, officers have been cracking down on these events, which include street racing. Officers have issued citations, made arrests, and confiscated guns.

Meghal Patel lives in an apartment complex where the latest incident occurred and said she hopes the crackdown continues to work.

“I don’t think anyone wants to be woken up in the middle of the night hearing super loud cars zooming around, honks, and horns and everything, Patel added. “It’s the last thing you want to hear.”

Police say there were no arrests or citations issued on Saturday night. The department did affirm there will be continued resources to combat street takeover events.

