Berkeley, CA

CBS San Francisco

Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay

DILLON BEACH, Marin County -- A kayaker who went missing last week after entering Tomales Bay in Marin County has been found dead by a search crew, authorities said Thursday.The Marin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Clinton Yoshio Koga of Brentwood was found Wednesday about 100 yards offshore from Lawson's Landing campground at the mouth of Tomales Bay. Koga had gone missing on January 27 after last being seen at around 6:10 p.m. heading out from the campground to retrieve a crabbing cage following a day fishing with his friends.His friends searched the bay for him and contacted the sheriff's...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Rohnert Park Man Dead Due to Smoke and Overdose

A 23-year-old man is dead after a fire at his home in Rohnert Park. Police say he died Tuesday of both a drug overdose and smoke inhalation. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says the fire is connected with the man’s drug use. Investigators say towels were on fire inside a bathroom, and the man’s body was found on the floor just outside the bathroom. A full toxicology report has not yet been completed.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Thieves target unattended cars being warmed up during cold weather

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — At least 12 people in Alameda went from being really cold to really hot under the collar when they realized their cars had been stolen because of near freezing temperatures. The Alameda Police Department said since Saturday, many people who tried to get their cars warm while they were not inside […]
ALAMEDA, CA
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mountain lion attacks child in unincorporated area of Peninsula near Tunitas

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road near the unincorporated community of Tunitas on the report of a mountain lion attack.The child's condition was not immediately known and no other details have been released.    The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident. "Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. "Our entire agency is saddened of...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Child hospitalized in Peninsula mountain lion attack

foodsafetynews.com

California food firm warned after rodents, cats, bats, roaches and more found in warehouse

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity

Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police officer shot by suspect in standoff

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. The suspect exited his car and began to shoot at the two officers, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Loose cow collides with Tesla in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A loose cow collided with a Tesla, backing up traffic in a Pleasanton neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to Pleasanton Police Department. Several calls were reported to Pleasanton police about a loose cow wandering Bernal and Stanley Streets around 8 p.m. The “cow-llision”, as referred to by Pleasanton police, was with a […]
PLEASANTON, CA

