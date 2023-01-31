Read full article on original website
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Woodpecker stored over 700lbs of acorns in walls of CA home, pest control company says
A Santa Rosa-based company came across a home that had a bit of a nutty situation on its hands.
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Beloved Berkeley pet food store loses dogged battle to internet retailers; Moderna Salon is moving
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Closing North Berkeley. Ease of online shopping spelled doom for 35-year-old Animal Farm Discount Pet Foods. Romie,...
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay
DILLON BEACH, Marin County -- A kayaker who went missing last week after entering Tomales Bay in Marin County has been found dead by a search crew, authorities said Thursday.The Marin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Clinton Yoshio Koga of Brentwood was found Wednesday about 100 yards offshore from Lawson's Landing campground at the mouth of Tomales Bay. Koga had gone missing on January 27 after last being seen at around 6:10 p.m. heading out from the campground to retrieve a crabbing cage following a day fishing with his friends.His friends searched the bay for him and contacted the sheriff's...
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Man Dead Due to Smoke and Overdose
A 23-year-old man is dead after a fire at his home in Rohnert Park. Police say he died Tuesday of both a drug overdose and smoke inhalation. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says the fire is connected with the man’s drug use. Investigators say towels were on fire inside a bathroom, and the man’s body was found on the floor just outside the bathroom. A full toxicology report has not yet been completed.
Thieves target unattended cars being warmed up during cold weather
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — At least 12 people in Alameda went from being really cold to really hot under the collar when they realized their cars had been stolen because of near freezing temperatures. The Alameda Police Department said since Saturday, many people who tried to get their cars warm while they were not inside […]
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
Mountain lion attacks child in unincorporated area of Peninsula near Tunitas
SAN MATEO COUNTY -- A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road near the unincorporated community of Tunitas on the report of a mountain lion attack.The child's condition was not immediately known and no other details have been released. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident. "Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. "Our entire agency is saddened of...
KTVU FOX 2
28-year-old mother celebrating good grades killed on Castro Valley freeway ID'd
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A young mother who was out celebrating her good grades but ended up getting out of a Chevrolet Malibu on the freeway and then was fatally struck by an oncoming Honda CRV has been identified. The Alameda County Coroner said Amber Reaves, 28, of Turlock, is...
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
Child hospitalized in Peninsula mountain lion attack
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A child was sent to a trauma center after being attacked by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, the county sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The attack happened on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road in unincorporated San Mateo County. The sheriff’s office said the victim was walking […]
foodsafetynews.com
California food firm warned after rodents, cats, bats, roaches and more found in warehouse
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity
Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
San Jose police officer shot by suspect in standoff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. The suspect exited his car and began to shoot at the two officers, […]
Missing San Francisco teen found dead in the Bayview, police say
The 18-year-old was reported missing in early January.
'Domino effect of crashes': 19 cars hit in 6 crashes on 101 in SF
One person was injured and in stable condition after a series of crashes on U.S. 101 in San Francisco, officials said.
Loose cow collides with Tesla in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A loose cow collided with a Tesla, backing up traffic in a Pleasanton neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to Pleasanton Police Department. Several calls were reported to Pleasanton police about a loose cow wandering Bernal and Stanley Streets around 8 p.m. The “cow-llision”, as referred to by Pleasanton police, was with a […]
