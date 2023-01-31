DILLON BEACH, Marin County -- A kayaker who went missing last week after entering Tomales Bay in Marin County has been found dead by a search crew, authorities said Thursday.The Marin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Clinton Yoshio Koga of Brentwood was found Wednesday about 100 yards offshore from Lawson's Landing campground at the mouth of Tomales Bay. Koga had gone missing on January 27 after last being seen at around 6:10 p.m. heading out from the campground to retrieve a crabbing cage following a day fishing with his friends.His friends searched the bay for him and contacted the sheriff's...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO