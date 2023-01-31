ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State’s 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule Released

 5 days ago

A 14 team Big 12 makes for quite the schedule change for Oklahoma State in 2023.

The change means Oklahoma State will not play Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, or Baylor. That means OSU will not square off with their former running back Dom Richardson who transferred to Baylor this off-season.

