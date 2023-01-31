Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Pair of Pass-Catchers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is 83 days away. Our 100 Days of Mocks series continues with the Green Bay Packers selecting that elusive first-round receiver. In his first-round mock at Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald went with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Smith-Njigba...
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Bills? Why Draft Pick Makes Sense
Barring a trade, the Buffalo Bills are set to make their first selection late in the opening round at No. 27 overall. The team could take multiple routes with the first pick, and it's anyone's guess who Bills general manager Brandon Bean has his eye on. But one consistent name...
Patriots, Tom Brady 28-3 Super Bowl LI Comeback: Still Legendary
The date was Feb. 5, 2017. With just over 17 minutes remaining in regulation, the Atlanta Falcons held a commanding 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. At this point, a Falcons victory seemed to be a foregone conclusion. After...
Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success
HOUSTON — Nick Caserio has not shied away from revealing his desires for the Houston Texans. Since becoming the general manager in January 2021, Caserio has expressed interest in building a franchise with sustained success. As he enters year three of his tenure, the Texans have won seven games...
Adams: Reunion With Rodgers Would Be ‘Dream Scenario’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Perhaps Davante Adams was trolling fans by tweeting he was house shopping – an obvious nod to Aaron Rodgers telling a golf fan that Adams should buy him a house as part of reuniting All-Pro receiver and legendary quarterback. But there was no trolling...
Roundtable: Lions’ Under-the-Radar Draft Prospects
1.) What is your reaction to Dre Bly joining the Lions' coaching staff?. Christian Booher: I'm thrilled to see Dan Campbell hire Bly as the team's next cornerbacks coach. I had wondered whether he was going to make a new hire or simply make Brian Duker the full-time position coach, and I believe Bly will be an excellent hire.
Mahomes, Hurts latest Texas prep QBs on Super Bowl stage
Texas high school quarterbacks guru Todd Dodge got what he wanted when Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia won their conference championship games. “I really like Joe Burrow,” Dodge said with a chuckle in reference to Cincinnati's star quarterback, “but I'm not going to root for Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes, that Texas quarterback.”
NFL Draft: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt Runs Sub-4.8
Everyone loves hearing about the diamond in the rough prospect. A player on the fringes of playing in the NFL but remains relatively unknown to the outside world. Jake Witt of Northern Michigan falls into that category. “Being a guy that’s going under the radar compared to a lot of...
Brian Flores Moves Closer to Staying With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the last week in Mobile, Alabama, scouting NFL Draft prospects at the Senior Bowl. With them was senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, who, as of now, remains with the team. And despite strong expectation he would leave for a higher position within the NFL this offseason, it appears he's moving closer to staying in Pittsburgh.
NFL Draft Profile: Paxton Brooks, Punter, Tennessee Volunteers
PHILADELPHIA — Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl nine months earlier, seemingly making him the best option on the Chicago Bears to run a similar trick play midway through the 2018 season. The coaching staff introduced the formation — which closely resembled the “Philly Special” — and assigned Burton to handle the same role he did for the Eagles.
Broncos 5-Point Plan to Crush 2023 Offseason With Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, sending draft pick compensation to the New Orleans Saints in the process. Though I was not in favor of hiring Payton, I do hope he and Broncos ownership prove me wrong. With that said, the question becomes what to...
Cowboys in Super Bowl? Dallas Among 2023 Favorites
Football fans beyond Kansas City and Philadelphia are already looking beyond next Sunday's 57th Super Bowl. Those seeking some optimism for their team's chances of reaching the 58th are in luck. Early fortune, for the time being, favors the Dallas Cowboys, who have the fifth-best odds of winning next year's...
Cowboys Name Brian Schottenheimer as New Offensive Coordinator
The Cowboys announced on Saturday they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer, the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, is a veteran NFL coach who spent the 2022 season as an offensive assistant for the Cowboys. The 49-year-old has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL for the Jets, Rams and, most recently, the Seahawks. He also spent a year in college as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, along with recent stops as an assistant at Indianapolis and Jacksonville.
Five Players the Atlanta Hawks Must Avoid at Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is four days away, and rumors around the league are hitting a fever pitch. Among the teams considered most likely to shake up their roster, the Atlanta Hawks lead the pack. After pushing all their poker chips to the middle of the table this past summer,...
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
It was reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. This request is for the defensive coordinator position for Carolina, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while the Minnesota Vikings have also requested to bring in Evero to interview for their open position.
Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN
Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
Tom Brady to Patriots? ‘That Ain’t Happening!’
Not many knew what would happen after the Dallas Cowboys knocked Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the playoffs. Speculation said that Brady could look to leave Tampa Bay in favor of joining a team like the Las Vegas Raiders in pursuit of another Lombardi Trophy. Some even suggested that Brady could sign with his childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers.
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Magic
The Hornets were playing good basketball there for a stretch but it appears that has come to an end. They winless on the three-game road-trip which includes a loss to the Pistons. Terry has an off day and the Magic sneak past the Hornets. James Plowright: Magic 116, Hornets 113.
Ohio State OUT in Joe Lunardi’s Latest ESPN Bracketology Prediction
The month of March will contain much less dancing than in previous years, according to basketball analyst Joe Lunardi. Lunardi published his latest NCAA Bracketology report Friday on ESPN.com, outlining his picks for the top overall team, the first ones in and out, and a bracket with predictions for all 68 schools.
