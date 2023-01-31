ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 22

ImSicAhDis
5d ago

Your not preventing crime your just shuffling it around. What you are doing is planning to destroy someone’s livelihood. How does this make sense to anybody is beyond me.

Reply(15)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana

36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Solomon Burke, age 36, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on February 1, 2023, before U.S. District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to a violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

NOPD responds to a vehicle crash, finds gunshot victim inside

NEW ORLEANS — A vehicle crash in Gentilly turns into a homicide investigation. The New Orleans Police Department is now investigating a homicide after responding to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Clover Street and Franklin Avenue Saturday evening. “Officers responding to an initial call of a vehicle...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man arrested in Central City retaliation killing Thursday, documents say

A man was arrested Thursday and accused of fatally shooting another man in Central City in December, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Kentrell Williams, 40, was booked on one count of second-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Corey Carter on Dec. 22, the...
CENTRAL, LA
WWL-TV

New Orleans police reveal new crime-fighting plan

NEW ORLEANS — Interim New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michelle Woodfork described her highly anticipated crime-fighting plan as “back to basics, gumshoe policing” that she said has been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Woodfork reiterated that her plan would focus on proactive policing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy