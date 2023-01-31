Read full article on original website
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
INDIANA (NEXSTAR) — When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck. One Indiana city was highlighted as being among the...
Hoosiers rally against police brutality following release of bodycam videos
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers gathered at Monument Circle demanding change Saturday afternoon. “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now,” chanted rally attendees. In the last two weeks, body camera footage was released of two black men dying after encounters with police: Tyre Nichols in Memphis and Herman Whitfield III in Indianapolis.
Warmer pattern change underway for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold couple of days, but that will change with a warm-up underway!. Winds will make it feel a little bit cooler these next couple of days. Gusts over 30 mph will be present through Monday. It will be a southerly wind though, so this will actually help us warm up in the end.
